IOWA CITY – Saturday, April 15, all kids are invited to Journey the World, an annual event hosted by Girl Scouts. Attendees will visit a variety of interactive booths that represent different countries. Through art, music, dancing, and more, kids will discover an appreciation for different cultures.

Attendees will enter a gigantic inflatable Earth! Thanks to the Stanley Foundation, a 19-foot globe provides a view of Earth from outer space on the outside and on the inside, an educational zone for kids to learn about continents and land formations over time.

