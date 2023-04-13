IOWA CITY – Saturday, April 15, all kids are invited to Journey the World, an annual event hosted by Girl Scouts. Attendees will visit a variety of interactive booths that represent different countries. Through art, music, dancing, and more, kids will discover an appreciation for different cultures.
Attendees will enter a gigantic inflatable Earth! Thanks to the Stanley Foundation, a 19-foot globe provides a view of Earth from outer space on the outside and on the inside, an educational zone for kids to learn about continents and land formations over time.
CultureALL will have ambassadors at the event to share their heritages! Attendees can learn traditional Indian dance. Kids will try on Indian dresses and jewelry and then perform with musical sticks while moving and dancing. Artifacts from Kenya will also be shared by ambassadors as attendees learn about the tradition of beading by making necklaces. A conga dance line will bring kids and parents together to enjoy the vibrant music and dance of Kenya!
Kids will also learn about sustainability in our community with groups like Linn County Conservation, 100 Grannies, and Climate Action and Outreach through Iowa City. Create an art mural with recyclables with Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, program robots to maneuver a Milkweed forest, and stand up for Mother Nature by creating a PSA with Girls Who Code.
“We are so excited to bring Journey the World to our community,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “Girl Scouts have looked forward to this annual event for decades, and we are excited to expand our reach to showcase the global Movement of Girl Scouts. Thanks to our local Girl Scout troops and community partners, kids will have the opportunity to explore our world.”
All kids and families are invited to Journey the World on April 15, 2023, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Sign up in advance at www.GirlScoutsToday.org. Tickets are $10 for kids and $5 for adults. Walk-ins are welcome at $15 per person! Call 800-798-0833 with questions.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Girl Scouts work together to build a better world! Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.