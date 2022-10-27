Reserve Deputy Giese represented the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with Sgt. Schuerer and Sheriff Kunkel during the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
Sometimes, candy just isn’t enough as a hungry T-Rex (Dresden Schneider) attempts to devour a little princess (Dawsyn Schneider) during the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
The Jensen family “borrowed” some of the many decorations from in front of their home on Bergamot Ln. as they participated in the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
The Force was strong with the Ahrens family as Lucy (Darth Vader), Harper (Princess Leia), Ellis (Chewbacca), and Hudson (Luke Skywalker) wait their turn at the Solon Centennial Lions Club’s spot in the annual Trunk or Treat event at the SRNA Saturday, October 22. Not pictured – Jack Ahrens (as Yoda).
A good haul: A kid’s bucket overflows with candy and treats at the conclusion of the annual Trunk or Treat event at the SRNA Saturday, October 22. The Solon Parks & Recreation Dept. sponsored the free event.
A young boy selects candy in front of E’s Floral’s spot in the annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA. 1,009 kids and adults went through the free event sponsored by the Solon Parks & Recreation Dept.
Reserve Deputy Giese represented the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with Sgt. Schuerer and Sheriff Kunkel during the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
Sometimes, candy just isn’t enough as a hungry T-Rex (Dresden Schneider) attempts to devour a little princess (Dawsyn Schneider) during the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
The Jensen family “borrowed” some of the many decorations from in front of their home on Bergamot Ln. as they participated in the Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA.
The Force was strong with the Ahrens family as Lucy (Darth Vader), Harper (Princess Leia), Ellis (Chewbacca), and Hudson (Luke Skywalker) wait their turn at the Solon Centennial Lions Club’s spot in the annual Trunk or Treat event at the SRNA Saturday, October 22. Not pictured – Jack Ahrens (as Yoda).
A good haul: A kid’s bucket overflows with candy and treats at the conclusion of the annual Trunk or Treat event at the SRNA Saturday, October 22. The Solon Parks & Recreation Dept. sponsored the free event.
A young boy selects candy in front of E’s Floral’s spot in the annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 22 at the SRNA. 1,009 kids and adults went through the free event sponsored by the Solon Parks & Recreation Dept.
SOLON — Solon’s Parks & Recreation Dept. hosted its fourth Trunk or Treat free Halloween event last Saturday at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) and attracted just over 1,000 kids and adults. McKenzie Macke, Administrative Asst. for Solon Parks & Recreation Dept., said the event had grown from about eight trunks the first year to 26 this time.
“This is one of our free community events that we offer. I reach out to businesses and individuals (to come, open their trunks or tailgates, and hand out candy and treats). We have a lot of individuals this year who live in the country and don’t get trick or treaters, who decided to come.” She added the event generates a lot of feedback, particularly from parents of young children who tell her, “It’s fun to walk around and be in a controlled (and safe) environment. It’s a great community event and we love to see the costumes.”