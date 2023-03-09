The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will be meeting March 21 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group meets in Room 108, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor of the Library.
All are welcome to join the Book Club. You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions.
At the March Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free”by Paulina Bren. Jeanne Muellerleile will review the book and lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “Liberated from home and hearth by World War I, politically enfranchised and ready to work, women arrived in New York to take their place in the dazzling new skyscrapers of Manhattan. But they did not want to stay in uncomfortable boarding houses. They wanted what men already had—exclusive residential hotels with daily maid service, cultural programs, workout rooms, and private dining.
“Built in 1927 at the height of the Roaring Twenties, the Barbizon Hotel was intended as a safe haven for the ‘Modern Woman’ seeking a career in the arts. It became the place to stay for any ambitious young woman hoping for fame and fortune. Sylvia Plath fictionalized her time there in The Bell Jar, and, over the years, its almost 700 tiny rooms with matching floral curtains and bedspreads housed Titanic survivor Molly Brown; actresses Grace Kelly, Liza Minnelli, Ali MacGraw, Jaclyn Smith, Phylicia Rashad, and Cybill Shepherd; writers Joan Didion, Diane Johnson, Gael Greene, and Meg Wolitzer; and many more. Mademoiselle magazine boarded its summer interns there, as did Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School its students and the Ford Modeling Agency its young models. Before the hotel’s residents were household names, they were young women arriving at the Barbizon with a suitcase and a dream.
“Not everyone who passed through the Barbizon’s doors was destined for success—for some it was a story of dashed hopes—but until 1981, when men were finally let in, the Barbizon offered its residents a room of their own and a life without family obligations or expectations. It gave women a chance to remake themselves however they pleased; it was the hotel that set them free. No place had existed like it before or has since.
“Beautifully written and impeccably researched, The Barbizon weaves together a tale that has, until now, never been told. It is both a vivid portrait of the lives of these young women who came to New York looking for something more, and an epic history of women’s ambition.”