All-State Choir members from Mount Vernon include (back, from left) Charlotte Krob, Milo Olinger, Dylan Winkler, Trystin Lashley, Jacob Cannon, Kelah Mahoney (front, from left) Isabel Govea, Brooke Bausch, Mollie Snedden, Penelope Vig, Kyla Vaughn, Finley McVay and Tyler Panos.
Twelve students at Mount Vernon High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2022 Iowa All-State Chorus.
This is the third selection for seniors, Finley McVay (soprano) daughter of Jason and Andrea McVay and Tyler Panos (baritone), son of Dave and Lesley Panos. Second – time selections include seniors, Jacob Cannon (bass) son of Donald and Angela Cannon; Milo Olinger (tenor) son of Scott Olinger and Courtenay Baker; and Dylan Winkler (tenor) son of Isaac and Joelynn Winkler. Seniors Brooke Bausch (soprano) daughter of Alan and Vicki Bausch and Trystin Lashley (tenor) son of Sean McNeal and Gennifer Lashley and William and Heather Lashley were each selected for the first time and Kelan Mahoney (bass) son of Matt and Shawna Mahoney was selected as an alternate.
This was also the first selection for juniors Charlotte Krob (soprano) daughter of Mark and Erin Krob; and Mollie Snedden (soprano) daughter of Darin and Lea Snedden. Sophomore Penelope Vig (tenor) daughter of Darin and Charlene Vig was selected for the first time and finally, in a rare accomplishment, freshman Isabel Govea (alto) daughter of Antonio and Elizabeth Govea received her first selection. Thad Wilkins is the director of the Mount Vernon high school vocal music program.
The 2022 Festival concert will celebrate the 76th anniversary of this prestigious event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra, and 601-member All-State Chorus were held Saturday, October 22 2022 at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola, and Washington.
Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. All-State musicians represent roughly the top 1.7% of all Iowa high school musicians. Participants will rehearse in Ames on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, and the Festival Concert will be presented to the public at 7:30 pm in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Please check the IPTV website (www.iptv.org) for the exact dates and times. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
Tickets are $25.00 each, plus fees, and all seats are reserved. Tickets may be obtained for the Iowa All-State Festival Concert by contacting Ticketmaster – Orders may be placed online (www.ticketmaster.com) and go on sale Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster will charge a per-ticket convenience fee.