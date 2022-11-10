Twelve students at Mount Vernon High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2022 Iowa All-State Chorus.

MV all State chorus
All-State Choir members from Mount Vernon include (back, from left) Charlotte Krob, Milo Olinger, Dylan Winkler, Trystin Lashley, Jacob Cannon, Kelah Mahoney (front, from left) Isabel Govea, Brooke Bausch, Mollie Snedden, Penelope Vig, Kyla Vaughn, Finley McVay and Tyler Panos.

This is the third selection for seniors, Finley McVay (soprano) daughter of Jason and Andrea McVay and Tyler Panos (baritone), son of Dave and Lesley Panos. Second – time selections include seniors, Jacob Cannon (bass) son of Donald and Angela Cannon; Milo Olinger (tenor) son of Scott Olinger and Courtenay Baker; and Dylan Winkler (tenor) son of Isaac and Joelynn Winkler. Seniors Brooke Bausch (soprano) daughter of Alan and Vicki Bausch and Trystin Lashley (tenor) son of Sean McNeal and Gennifer Lashley and William and Heather Lashley were each selected for the first time and Kelan Mahoney (bass) son of Matt and Shawna Mahoney was selected as an alternate.

