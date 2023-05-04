Iowa State University Extension and Outreach- Linn County 4-H and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Child Care Solutions Group are excited to partner to bring two programs to the Mount Vernon Lisbon Community. Helping children to feel ready to be home alone safely is an important milestone and the Iowa 4-H “On Their Own & OK” program helps both parents and children to prepare for this important event. On Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the “On My Own & OK” Camp will be held at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center. This program teaches fourth, fifth and sixth grade students skills such as how to handle an emergency, how to prepare snacks and how to work with their family to build rules about being alone. Participants must be registered at https://tinyurl.com/OnTheirOwn. Cost for attendance is $10 per student, financial assistance is available.
The second event is designed to help parents/guardians of fourth through sixth grade students learn what skills their child will need to be safe while home alone. This program helps parents evaluate and build their child’s skills. It will be held May 10, 6-7:30 pm at Mount Vernon High School Commons. RSVP at https://conta.cc/3UmVc8y for a parent packet. This program is free and walk-ins are welcome. These programs are provided with support from the Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon Bank and Trust, and Thrivent.