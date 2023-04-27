Cornell junior Sidney Brown and freshman Alyza Koppes each set career bests in their events as the Rams had a dominant outing at the Dick Young Classic hosted by Grinnell College on Saturday.
Koppes secured first place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:24.13 for a career-best as she also ran the last leg in the first place 4x400 relay (4:13.97).
Brown set a career-best in the 200 with her 26.68 first place finish. She also placed first as legs both the first place 4x100 (50.70) and 4x400 relays. In the high jump at 1.57m (5' 1.75), Brown finished in second place just behind teammate Hailey Carolan.
Freshman Carolan finished first in four different events at the invite: the 100 hurdles (16.88), the 400 hurdles (1:09.77), the high jump (1.57 (5' 1.75'')), and the 4x100 relay. She wasn't the only Ram to finished first in multiple events, as so did Madison Osborn.
Senior Osborn finished with a time of 1:00.93 in the 400 and also ran in the first place 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
For the men, there were several who finished within top three of their event. The 3,000 saw Fisher Isaacson place second with a time of 8:59.41. The 3,000-steeplechase had Thomas Coble place second (10:09.10) and Troy Butler place third (11:39.47).
Doniel Greiner placed third in both the 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.57) as the 800 saw Isaak Hutchings place third (2:04.14) and the 1,500 place Gabe Hunt at third as well (4:22.87).