Cornell junior Sidney Brown and freshman Alyza Koppes each set career bests in their events as the Rams had a dominant outing at the Dick Young Classic hosted by Grinnell College on Saturday.

Koppes secured first place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:24.13 for a career-best as she also ran the last leg in the first place 4x400 relay (4:13.97).

