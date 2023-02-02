IOWA CITY — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean’s list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Dean’s list honorees from Ely:
Anna Alldredge [Major: English; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Caitlyn Hanna [Major: Psychology; Year at Iowa: third year]
Sydney Hoffmann [Major: Finance; Year at Iowa: second year]
Grace Hromidko [Major: English and Creative Writing; Year at Iowa: first year]
Amy Millard [Major: Chemistry; Year at Iowa: second year]
Bella Reiseck [Major: Art History; Year at Iowa: first year]
Dathan Stolba of Ely, IA 52227 [Major: Computer Science; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Lane Swartzendruber [Major: Chemical Engineering; Year at Iowa: third year]
Robert Weger [Major: Economics; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Dean’s list honorees from Solon:
Cole Arduser [Major: Computer Science and Engineering; Year at Iowa: third year]
Monet Barnhouse [Major: Elementary Education; Year at Iowa: second year]
Sterling Blasen-Hoerner [Major: Philosophy; Year at Iowa: second year]
Hannah Bock [Major: Nursing; Year at Iowa: third year]
Kennedy Bombei [Major: Computer Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Kaia Burkum [Major: Theatre Arts; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Aurora Christner [Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Parker Crandall [Major: English and Creative Writing; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Maria Gertsma [Major: Speech and Hearing Science; Year at Iowa: first year]
Calista Haasl [Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Payton Haasl [Major: Speech and Hearing Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Luke Haganman [Major: Biochemistry; Year at Iowa: third year]
Olivia Heesch [Major: Speech and Hearing Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Reegan Helle [Major: Nursing; Year at Iowa: third year]
Brandon Hoit [Major: Pre-Business; Year at Iowa: first year]
Ian Johnson [Major: Elementary Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Molly Klutts [Major: Social Work; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Cayden Knipper [Major: Pre-Business; Year at Iowa: first year]
Jayna Koffron [Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Chase Loftus [Major: Business Direct Admission; Year at Iowa: first year]
Madison Manifold [Major: Health Studies; Year at Iowa: first year]
David Marty [Major: Enterprise Leadership; Year at Iowa: first year]
Trevor McGill [Major: Interdepartmental Studies; Year at Iowa: third year]
Noah McLaughlin [Major: Communication Studies; Year at Iowa: third year]
Jesse Miller [Major: Social Studies Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Taylor Moore [Major: Biomedical Engineering; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Jessie Newbanks [Major: Biology; Year at Iowa: second year]
Nolan Pattison [Major: Finance; Year at Iowa: third year]
Rachel Petersen [Major: Education Studies and Human Relations; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Jackson Pipolo [Major: Finance; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Michael Pipolo [Major: Open Major; Year at Iowa: first year]
Jacob Quillin [Major: Pre-Dentistry; Year at Iowa: first year]
Cari Rasmussen [Major: Art Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Beth Richards [Major: Nursing Interest; Year at Iowa: third year]
Gianna Rocca [Major: English and Creative Writing; Year at Iowa: second year]
Lauren Roskopf [Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; Year at Iowa: first year]
Dustin Stansberry [Major: Mechanical Engineering; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Ashley Stinocher [Major: Sport and Recreation Management; Year at Iowa: second year]
Gabe Yetley [Major: Chemistry; Year at Iowa: second year]
