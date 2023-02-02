IOWA CITY — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:

