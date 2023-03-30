\For the second consecutive year, UnityPoint Health® has been recognized as one of the top places to work in healthcare in the country by a national industry publication.

This week, Becker’s Healthcare included UnityPoint Health on their 2023 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.” The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement.

