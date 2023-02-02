IOWA CITY — More than 870 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester. President’s list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa; only 133 second year students; only 270 third year students; and only 405 fourth year students.
The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework and who have no “I” marks (incompletes) or “O” marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president’s list.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/nonpass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president’s list.
President’s list honorees include
Cole Arduser [Major: Computer Science and Engineering; Year at Iowa: third year]
Hannah Bock [Major: Nursing; Year at Iowa: third year]
Kaia Burkum [Major: Theatre Arts; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Reegan Helle [Major: Nursing; Year at Iowa: third year]
Ian Johnson [Major: Elementary Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Molly Klutts [Major: Social Work; Year at Iowa: fourth year]