Lisbon Schools will be holding their Veterans Day assembly Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.
This year’s guest speaker will be teacher Jim Campbell, a United States Navy veteran. Members of the Cyclops American Legion Post in Lisbon will present colors, and other recognition of veterans as part of the ceremony.
The Howard Hahn American Legion Post of Mount Vernon will hold a brief Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Mount Vernon Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. The Howard Hahn American Legion will then hold a ceremony recognizing veterans at the Hallmark Care Center at 2:30 p.m., where they will present certificates to area veterans, as well as cake and ice cream.
The City of Mount Vernon and City of Lisbon offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, due to the federal holiday.
Most Linn County governmental offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours resume on Monday, Nov. 14.
The following services will continue to operate:
• Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services
• Mental Health Access Center
• Linn County LIFTS will be running reduced routes in Cedar Rapids (no rural service).
• The Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, continuous operations will be available for routine and emergency responses, including the Patrol Division, Communications Division and the Correctional Center. In an emergency, always dial 911.