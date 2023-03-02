Tax time just got a little less stressful. Thanks to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, qualifying low-to-moderate income households in Johnson County can receive free tax preparation assistance from trained volunteers from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. VITA services are available through Tuesday, April 11, 2023. This year tax returns will be completed on an appointment-only basis. Appointments can be made at biz.uiowa.edu/vita.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that 20 percent of American workers do not claim the refundable tax credits for which they are eligible, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). EITC is a special benefit for working people with an annual household income of less than $58,000. Workers who qualify for the EITC and file a federal tax return may be eligible for a portion or all of the federal income tax taken out of their pay during the year. They may also receive additional cash back from the IRS. Even workers whose earnings were too small to owe income tax may be eligible for the EITC.
Trained student volunteer tax preparers help ensure that eligible taxpayers receive the EITC and any other qualifying tax credits. All volunteers are certified by the IRS in preparing returns and have had at least one tax course as part of their coursework or law training.
Electronic filing is provided so that taxpayers can receive their tax refunds quickly. Taxpayers using VITA volunteers to help file their taxes do not pay to have their returns prepared and do not pay to get their refunds.
Eligible households must have a 2022 annual income below $58,000. For more information and to schedule an appointment visit biz.uiowa.edu/vita. Translation services are available and can be made in advance by calling An Leonard at Johnson County Social Services at 319-356-6090.
VITA is a partnership among Johnson County Social Services, the UI Tippie College of Business, Iowa Center for Economic Success, and GreenState Credit Union.