Volunteer Iowa is pleased to announce applications are now open for two grants funded through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) American Rescue Plan (ARP).

2023 ARP Volunteer Generation Fund Youth Mentoring Grants will be awarded to four K-12 schools across the state of Iowa. Grantees will each receive $20,000 to support planning and starting new mentoring programs in any school serving students in any grades ranging from K-12.

