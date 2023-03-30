Volunteer Iowa is pleased to announce applications are now open for two grants funded through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) American Rescue Plan (ARP).
2023 ARP Volunteer Generation Fund Youth Mentoring Grants will be awarded to four K-12 schools across the state of Iowa. Grantees will each receive $20,000 to support planning and starting new mentoring programs in any school serving students in any grades ranging from K-12.
Youth Mentoring Grants will help students succeed academically and support their mental health and overall wellbeing. Funding is provided for school staff time to develop a youth mentoring program in accordance with the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring™ with consulting provided.
Schools funded under this RFA will be required to 1) Create policies and procedures for a youth mentoring program; 2) Begin operation of a mentoring program with active mentoring matches; and 3) Create a sustainability plan for a mentoring program beyond the grant funding.
2023 ARP Volunteer Generation Fund Youth Service-Learning Grants will be awarded to five K-12 schools across the state of Iowa. Grantees will each receive $15,000 fixed-price grants to support the development and strengthening of service-learning programming in K-12 school districts.
Youth Service-Learning Grants will help students succeed academically, create meaningful connections within their school and community, improve the overall quality of life within communities, and support students personal and professional development.
School districts funded under this RFA will be required to 1) Engage a minimum of three new classrooms in service-learning each semester, while maintaining service-learning in past classrooms. 2) Participate in eight service-learning trainings and seven one-on-one coaching sessions.
Schools will receive funding for each classroom engaged in service-learning, with no more than $15,000 awarded in year one of the grant.
Proposals and associated attachments for both grant opportunities must be submitted to the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service via the IowaGrants Management System.