R and W started work on the exterior of the Lisbon History Center, beginning with replacement of the bricks that were in need of replacement as they wait for the weather to warm up before applying paint thinner to remove the rest of the lead paint from the building.
You can tell it’s spring in the area, with infrastructure construction and other construction projects progressing in the communities of Lisbon and Mount Vernon.
The work continues on the water main projects in Lisbon, with work along North Jackson and Fifth Avenue being completed.
“We have found a number of surprises in these water main projects as we’ve been going,” said public works director Travis Bagby. “Some of the shut off valves lead us to believe people were connected to one water main, and it turns out that they weren’t.”
Bagby said that led to some homeowners along Third Avenue not getting a door hanger about water being shut off or boil advisories because the information placed them on a different water main.
“We found that some of those homes were on another main instead,” Bagby said. “We also had a water main break at the same time, which also contributed to water pressure in the city.”
Bagby and city administrator Brandon Siggins asked for patience from the community.
“We’re going to be experiencing hiccups throughout this project, especially whenever any pipes are exposed,” Bagby said. “We’re doing everything we can to give notification to the people well in advance.”
Bagby and Siggins said citizens should check the Facebook page and any door hangers and follow the boil advisories.
As the project has been ongoing, Bagby said they have mapped with GPS the pipes and where they connect, which will help the city in the future to know where pipes are located and to what mains they are connected.
Also in Lisbon, the work to the Lisbon History Center exterior wall began early last week, with R and W working at replacing damaged brick along the wall first. As temperatures warm up, application for additional layers of paint thinner will be applied to remove the majority of the lead paint still on the wall.
Cherry picker trucks were also seen over at Lloyd Table Company’s location as work on the exterior of the opera house began as well.