MARION — Trees Forever is reminding all owners of newly planted trees to provide extra watering attention this spring and summer. Due to the excessive heat and lack of rain, it is important that newly planted or transplanted trees have enough water as we head into the warmer months. The initial period after a tree is planted is particularly straining, as the tree focusses its energy on establishing a strong root system in the new landscape. Careful maintenance and timely watering are the most important steps for ensuring a tree’s survival during the crucial first few years after planting.
Determining how much water a tree needs and how frequently it needs water are based on the area’s rainfall, moisture-holding capacity of the soil, and site drainage capabilities. Generally speaking, newly planted trees require an inch of rainfall every 7-10 days or will need supplemental watering. For example, a five-gallon container-grown tree will need about 5-10 gallons of water per week when there is no rainfall. Slowly soaking a tree is better than a rapid heavy watering. Options for how to accomplish a slow soak include using a five-gallon bucket with a 1/8” hole drilled in the side near the bottom, or by using a Gator Bag or equivalent slow watering system. These two methods also help target the water release directly to the area where the tree’s roots are located. Additionally, providing a layer of mulch over the base of the tree helps to conserve soil moisture, moderate temperature changes, and protects the tree from physical damage. Mulching should be done in a donut shape around the base of the tree with a gap left between the tree itself and the mulch. For more information, visit TreesForever.org/Planting-Resources.