Labels are helpful and even necessary on some things like file folders and medicine bottles, but I know that some of the labels we use are doing more harm than good.

Why is it deemed necessary to point out the ethnic backgrounds of public figures like government officials, athletes and entertainers when it has nothing to do with the performance of their jobs? Why are female personages identified by pointing out the fact that they are women when nobody finds it necessary to identify their male counterparts as being men? There was a time when America, in its “Dark Ages” viewed men as superior, as the only people who could run the nation, manage progress, advance learning or understand business matters. Now we know better and have accepted that women are equally capable of those things. Yet we continue to self-consciously point out the fact that some are women, even when it is no longer uncommon and deserving of comment. And it’s not always the women who are short-changed in such matters. We’ve finally accepted that many doctors are women and no longer feel it necessary to point that out, but we still feel obliged to mention gender when we encounter a nurse who happens to be male.

