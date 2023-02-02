The Lisbon American Legion recently completed judging essays for the “What the Flag Means to Me” essay contest held annually at Lisbon Schools. The winners recieved a cash prize and will get the opportunity to recite their essay at the Lisbon Memorial Day program later this spring. All fifth graders who participated in the contest at Lisbon received Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen. Printed below are this year’s winning essays.
First place winnerNatalie VonBehren
Did you know that an eighteen-year-old designed our American flag? To me, the flag means honor, freedom, and bravery. Even the colors on the flag mean something.
When I see the flag, I think of honor. The flag means honor because we have three main holidays to honor the flag and our veterans: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July,
and Veterans Day. Also before every sporting event we sing the National Anthem, and we say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning before class. It’s also showing honor because we stayed strong even when times were hard.
I also think of freedom when I see the flag. We get to live in peace and not worry a lot about our freedom getting taken away. We also get to do what we want when we want as long as it is legal.
Last, I think of bravery. Soldiers stayed and fought for America through rain, snow, and wind. They also could have been killed but they didn’t stop.
Did you know even the colors in the flag mean something? First, red represents hardiness, valor, courage, and readiness to sacrifice. It is also sometimes said to represent the blood shed by those who have fought to protect our freedom and country.
Second, blue signifies justice for all, as well as vigilance and perseverance. It is a reminder that we must remain watchful and strong. Third, white stands for purity and innocence. Purity because we are independent from other countries and hold true our ideals.
I’m so glad I learned a lot about the flag! It means a lot to me and I hope it does to everyone else, too!
Second place winner
Collin Schumacher
I learned so much about the flag while writing this essay. One thing I learned is that the 50 stars on the flag represent the 50 states and the stripes are for the 13 original colonies when we gained our freedom from Britain. I also learned that is what it looks like and the colors are red, white, and blue.
Other things I think about the flag are freedom, respect, and honor. I also think about how many people fought and died for our freedom and for the rights we enjoy everyday. For all of us.
The freedoms we have are not shared by many other countries. We have the right to bear arms and to vote to elect our leaders. Many other countries do not share these rights, and their daily lives are controlled by governments they were not allowed to choose.
I think of respect when I see the flag. I think of the wars we’ve fought and how powerful our military branches are. I also think about how hard Americans work to make our lives better everyday.
I think honor is one of our best and most important qualities. I think of our military and first responders who put their lives on the line everyday. Our country comes to the aid of others in their time of need.
When I look at our flag all of these things come to mind and make me think we live in the best country in the world. God Bless America.
Third place essay winner
Ayla Blanchard
I recently learned just how important the flag was to our country. To me, the flag means freedom, families, and loss.
The flag means freedom. The flag means freedom because of all the things we can do compared to the other countries. Another reason is that we have a free country so we can celebrate the birth of our country.
When I see the flag, I see families. I see all the families that had soldiers that didn’t come back from war. This makes me thankful for the family I have even though they aren’t perfect.
To me the flag symbolizes loss. One reason the flag means loss is all the soldiers’ families have had loss so that my family and others don’t have to suffer this loss. When I look at the flag, I am reminded of their loss. Their loss makes me thankful for their service.
I will alway be respectful to the flag by putting my right hand on my heart, standing straight, making eye contact with the flag, and teaching others to do the same things. It is important to honor the flag as it stands for so many things and for so many people.
As I’ve said, to me the flag means freedom, families, and loss. I am proud to be an American and I will show my pride by displaying my flag and by showing it the respect it deserves.