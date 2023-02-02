The Lisbon American Legion recently completed judging essays for the “What the Flag Means to Me” essay contest held annually at Lisbon Schools. The winners recieved a cash prize and will get the opportunity to recite their essay at the Lisbon Memorial Day program later this spring. All fifth graders who participated in the contest at Lisbon received Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen. Printed below are this year’s winning essays.

First place winner Natalie VonBehren

Natalie VonBehren
First place essay winner Natalie VonBehren with Lisbon American Legion commander David Prasil.
Collin Schumacher
Second place essay winner Collin Schumacher with Lisbon American Legion commander David Prasil.
Ayla Blanchard
Third place winner Ayla Blanchard with Lisbon American Legion commander David Prasil.

