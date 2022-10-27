I believe that most everyone has a special spot that they like to visit. This may be a house or a place in nature or even a particular city. Whatever the place, these areas evoke memories for us because of the time spent there. We cherish this time and yearn to return and to share the place with those we love.

Christmas Meadows
This cabin at Christmas Meadows is one of Sherene’s favorite places to visit and unwind.

I refer to such areas as poignant places. They become poignant because of experiences that happened there or the people that we were able to be with there or how we felt when we were there. It’s especially wonderful when time can almost stand still in these places and we can feel transported back in time whenever we return.

