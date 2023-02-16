Editor’s note – This is the first in a series of stories on the changing storefronts in uptown Mount Vernon. A number of businesses are moving or opening new storefront locations in the coming months.

White Tree Bakery is now open in new space at First Street Community Center Wednesdays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

White Tree Bakery
White Tree Bakery has moved from the Juhl household to First Street Community Center. Jen Juhl will have hours Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the bakery to start, with potential to grow more hours. She said the commercial space was the next step for her bakery and orders can still be made via Facebook or email, but a new website is also coming

