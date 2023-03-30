Whitetails Unlimited has already raised more than $58,000 for the Catch-A-Dream Foundation and is only halfway through the Dream Sheds V Program. Since the inception of Dream Sheds in 2012, Whitetails Unlimited has provided grants totaling more than $644,000 to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation through the program.
The Dream Sheds concept began when Mark and Terry Drury, who have produced extraordinary hunting videos and television shows for 30 years as Drury Outdoors, approached Whitetails Unlimited with an innovative idea. They had collected a large number of exceptional shed antlers from their properties in Iowa and Missouri and were willing to donate them to use as a fundraiser for a worthy cause. Working with WTU the Catch-A-Dream Foundation was identified, and the program came together. This is now the fifth time Terry and Mark have provided the sheds that make this program successful.
Catch-A-Dream is a national, charitable foundation, that provides once-in-a-lifetime dream hunting and fishing trips to children across the United States and Canada, age 18 and younger, who suffer from life-threatening illnesses. Through these adventures, and exposure to outdoors-minded people who care, the program instills in these children a message of encouragement at a time when they need to know that hope does exist. For more information about the Catch-A-Dream Foundation visit catchadream.org.