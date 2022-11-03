Whitetails Unlimited recently expended $24,000 to produce posters designed to promote firearm safety. The posters depict the 10 Commandments of Gun Safety and will be available at all WTU 2022-2023 events.

As many firearm hunting seasons have already started across the country, it is important to remember basic firearm safety while hunting. The 10 Commandments of Gun Safety poster serves as a gentle reminder to always be conscious and connected when handling a firearm. The posters are intended to be displayed in prominent areas so that others are reminded as well, such as a man cave or at deer camp.

