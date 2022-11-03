Whitetails Unlimited recently expended $24,000 to produce posters designed to promote firearm safety. The posters depict the 10 Commandments of Gun Safety and will be available at all WTU 2022-2023 events.
As many firearm hunting seasons have already started across the country, it is important to remember basic firearm safety while hunting. The 10 Commandments of Gun Safety poster serves as a gentle reminder to always be conscious and connected when handling a firearm. The posters are intended to be displayed in prominent areas so that others are reminded as well, such as a man cave or at deer camp.
“Firearm safety is essential to the continuance of hunting and the traditions that revolve around it,” says Whitetails Unlimited program services director Russ Austad.
About Whitetails Unlimited:Since our beginning in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited has remained true to its mission and has made great strides in the field of conservation. Thanks to more than 475 chapters, 114,000-plus members, chapter volunteers, and corporate sponsors, Whitetails Unlimited has earned the reputation of being the nation’s premier organization dedicating its resources to the betterment of the white-tailed deer and its environment. Our mission is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations. To date, Whitetails Unlimited has expended more than $116 million on program services and activities that continue to enhance, and ultimately foster, our mission.