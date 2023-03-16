Snow piled up outside? Temperatures in the 30s? Yep. It was the opening of the 2023 Iowa high school girls track season. Well, the indoor season, anyway, as the Iowa Association of Track Coaches held its statewide girls indoor meet at Iowa State University’s Lied Athletic Center, March 10. Solon’s girls enter this season as the defending Class 3A champion.

With weather and travel conditions disrupting plans last week, the girls’ meet combined into a ‘one class’ format. The number of events was pared to 15. Of course, with a shorter track, some event distances (ex: 100-meter hurdles become 60 meters) are trimmed. Longer events require more and tighter turns than on an outdoor 400-meter track.

