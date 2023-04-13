The Cornell women's track and field team took home the Rittgers Invitational team title after dominating with 10 event champions Friday at Clark Track..
The women secured 180 points, outdistancing runner-up Mount Mercy by 43.5 points.
The Rams claimed two Bremner Cup points in head-to-head dual scoring with the rival Coe Kohawks. The women recorded a 98-86 win, while Cornell's men prevailed 95-87. The Kohawks now hold an 8-6 lead in the 2022-23 Bremner Cup All-Sports Series with one competition remaining, baseball Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
Natalie McAllister, Madison Osborn, and Hailey Carolan each finished first in three different events to pace Cornell's women. McAllister was in the last leg of the winning 4x100 relay (50.02), while also finishing first in the long jump (17' 4.25") and the 100-meter hurdles (15.18).
Madison Osborn was also a member of the winning 4x100 relay team. She also placed first in the 100 (12.93) and 200 (26.36) dashes. Carolan placed first in the 400 hurdles (1:08.84), the high jump (5' 4.25"), and the 4x400 relay (4:14.39).
The 1,500 saw Katie Lammers (4:53.72) and Alyza Koppes (5:03.12) secure first and second place. Lammers is now the leader in the conference with her time.
The men placed third with 101 points, following Iowa Wesleyan (119) and Mount Mercy (188.5).
Tyler Bilskie placed first in the 5,000 with a time of 15:51.79 with teammate Noah Lutzke taking second place (15:59.55). Fisher Isaacson now leads the conference in the 1,500 with his first-place time of 4:01.78 in the event.
Thomas Coble grabbed second place in the 3,000 steeplechase event (10:01.51). His time placed second in the conference. The 4x400 relay featuring Gavin Soukup, Fisher Isaacson, Jaxin Mcguire, and Isaak Hitchings secured second place behind a time of 3:26.99.