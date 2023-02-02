CEDAR RAPIDS — The Women Lead Change Board of Directors has approved four new members to begin their three-year terms in 2023. New members include Evette Creighton, Angie Johnson, Renee Seline and Emily Wilson.

Creighton is Senior Manager, Talent, Inclusion and Diversity at Transamerica. In her role she provides enterprise strategic direction and oversight to inclusion & diversity, talent review, and performance management. She sets and delivers the Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) strategy and partners across the organization to embed I&D into talent management and the business.

