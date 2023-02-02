CEDAR RAPIDS — The Women Lead Change Board of Directors has approved four new members to begin their three-year terms in 2023. New members include Evette Creighton, Angie Johnson, Renee Seline and Emily Wilson.
Creighton is Senior Manager, Talent, Inclusion and Diversity at Transamerica. In her role she provides enterprise strategic direction and oversight to inclusion & diversity, talent review, and performance management. She sets and delivers the Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) strategy and partners across the organization to embed I&D into talent management and the business.
As Human Resource Executive for Royal Neighbors, Johnson directs the strategy and processes related to developing and retaining an exceptional team of professionals along with optimizing people-centered activities such as talent acquisition, talent development, performance management, succession planning, and total rewards planning, as well as championing organizational culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Seline is Project Manager, Dealer Systems Strategies for John Deere. In this role, she executes projects for processes that span multiple product families and applications to ensure simplified and streamlined processes are created across divisions and regions. She is a graduate of St. Ambrose University and is a member of several employee resource groups including Women in Marketing and WomenReach.
Since her graduation from law school, Wilson has been an attorney at Sherinian and Hasso Law Firm where she primarily practices employment law. She lives with her husband in Des Moines. Wilson was raised in Decorah, Iowa, and attended Drake University for undergrad and the University of Iowa College of Law for law school.
The 2023 Board of Directors Executive Committee includes: Chair Stacie Osako (Informatics, Inc.), Vice Chair Mark Polking (community volunteer), Treasurer Anna Milbach (U.S. Bank), Secretary Brianne Cummins (UFG Insurance), and Past Chair Jenn Bleil (Tegria).