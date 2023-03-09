CEDAR RAPIDS — The deadline to purchase tickets for the Women Lead Change Conference: Cedar Rapids is March 15, 2023. The Conference, on April 4-5 at the Cedar Rapids Convention Complex, features 7 keynote speakers including Jen Hatmaker.

Two-day in-person conference tickets are $550/person and include access to all keynote speakers, breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, peer-to-peer networking, and exhibitor marketplace. Virtual tickets are $199 and include access to on-demand replay of the keynote speakers to be released to virtual ticket holders via Whova on April 10 and accessible for 14 days. Register at https://www.wlcglobal.org/events/2023-cedar-rapids-conference.

