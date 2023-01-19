Lisbon history Center brick
The exterior wall’s paint removal at the Lisbon History Center is under discussion as part of the budget process at the City of Lisbon.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

The Lisbon city council and Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission held a work session on budget requests Monday, Jan. 9, including potential work to the exterior wall of the Lisbon History Center.

Because it was a work session, no decisions were finalized or approved by the council.

