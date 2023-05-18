WEST DES MOINES — A survey conducted by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) at the 95th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference found that 65 percent of students would like to farm in the future but have concerns about rising input costs. Of the 251 members who completed the survey, nearly 60 percent live and/or work on a farm.

FFA is dedicated to the potential for career success of its members, as stated in the organization’s mission statement. Iowa FFA members prove this to be true, with 96 percent of respondents planning to continue their education after completing high school. Additionally, 85 percent plan to farm or work in an ag-related field.

