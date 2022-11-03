FORT DODGE — One side of the team could return to State next year with its state meet lineup intact. The other loses key seniors, including the state runner-up. Either way, the early outlook is solid for the 2023 Solon cross country program.

The Lady Spartans followed up their 2021 state championship run with the 2022 third place trophy. Senior Kayla Young brought home the individual second place medal with a sprint down the homestretch hill ahead of 135 other runners in the Class 3A race Saturday, October 29 in Fort Dodge. Solon’s boys finished 11th among the 15 teams making it to State this fall…and could return all seven runners in 2023.

