Solon’s girls cut loose with the post meet jump at the Class 3A State Cross Country meet October 29 in Fort Dodge. From left: Gracie Federspiel, Anna Quillin, Mara Düster, Kayla Young, Mary Fiala, Ashlyn Williams, and Sydney Dee. Solon’s girls brought home the third place trophy for their tour of the course.
Mary Fiala closes in on the final turn and then a 300-meter sprint to the finish line in the girls cross country meet at Fort Dodge, October 29. Fiala and her Lady Spartan teammates finished third in the Class 3A race.
FORT DODGE — One side of the team could return to State next year with its state meet lineup intact. The other loses key seniors, including the state runner-up. Either way, the early outlook is solid for the 2023 Solon cross country program.
The Lady Spartans followed up their 2021 state championship run with the 2022 third place trophy. Senior Kayla Young brought home the individual second place medal with a sprint down the homestretch hill ahead of 135 other runners in the Class 3A race Saturday, October 29 in Fort Dodge. Solon’s boys finished 11th among the 15 teams making it to State this fall…and could return all seven runners in 2023.
Tight at the top in girls’ race
Pella took the 3A team title with 91 points. From there just a point separated second place Ballard (127) from Solon (128) and Mount Vernon-Lisbon (129). The rest of the pack went ADM (138), Washington (190), Clear Lake (212), Glenwood (218), Clear Creek-Amana (223), Center Point-Urbana (229), Sioux City Heelan (251), Gilbert (261), Carlisle (264), Harlan (272), and MOC Floyd Valley (286).
Payton Noe of Ballard had the finish line crowd roaring as she went tearing through with an Iowa girls all-time best 16:48 over the five-kilometer course at Fort Dodge! The crowd came to life again after Young, committed to run at the University of Northern Iowa after graduation, made her final turn. “At the top of the hill, 300 meters left, I saw Lourdes (Mason of Mount Vernon-Lisbon, who had beaten her several times) a little ahead of me. I said OK, I’m going to get her. This is the time.” It was the time. Young’s 18:24 edged Mason by two seconds.
From there, it was counting the points as her teammates made the last, long sprint downhill. Mary Fiala (23rd, 20:20) and Sydney Dee (25th, 20:26) were next through the finish line chute. Mara Düster (38th, 20:42) and Gracie Federspiel (40th, 20:46) were next. Backing them were Anna Quillin, (55th, 21:09) and Ashlynn Williams (76th, 21:41) in the season ending field of Iowa’s best.
And looking ahead to next fall? “The girls next year? We lose some great seniors. Kayla and then Mara Düster, Mary Fiala running strong,” listed Solon coach Emy Williams. “They’re part of a huge tradition…they’ve been three-time state meet runners! We are losing that. But we also have a great base (with rest of the team) to build on. Hopefully we rebuild and come back again next year!”
Boys looking to next season
Solon’s boys finished about where their seed placed them. It just wasn’t their end goal.
Brick Kabela was 17th across the finish line in 16:49 while Michael Yeomans 17:09 was good for 31st in the team standings. Grant Bumsted came in at 17:47 (66th) with Lawsin Sinnwell 72nd (17:57). Evan Burg (17:58) came through one spot later to add up the five team points for the Spartans. Camden Lyons (18:36, 90th) with Wyatt Applegarth (18:50, 95th) were the insurance runners for the Spartans.
“It could have gone better. I should have gone out faster,” said Sinnwell. “It was tougher, definitely. Everybody was running so much faster (than during the regular season). You have the top people in the state running.”
Ranked first most of the year in Class 3A, Pella proved it at State by winning the championship with 93 team points. Marion was right behind (97) followed by a logjam for third through seventh places. North Polk (129) was at the top there. It then went Winterset (143), Glenwood (149), Carlisle (151) and Gilbert (157). The second tier saw Western Dubuque (207), Mount Vernon-Lisbon (228), MOC Floyd Valley (233), Solon (257), Lewis Central (282), ADM Adel (283), Clear Creek-Amana (302) and Fort Madison (399).
“Eleventh place is right around where we were ranked through the year. They are a little disappointed,” acknowledged Williams. “They went out and competed, though. I’m proud of them! The exciting thing is they are all back next year!” Williams sees the experience of running at State and being able to return the roster as setting up an awesome goal.
Sinnwell buys that. “Next season? Win state, go top 15 (individually). Hopefully start that work now,” he summarized. “More miles (than I did) over this past summer.”
With his teammates back too, next season starts now. “Having this experience of running at State and being able to come back next year will be awesome,” said Williams.