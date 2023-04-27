Jones Soil and Water Conservation Commission chairperson Julie Orris knows first-hand the impact endowment funds have on the community. Each year, she sees her organization’s endowment, hosted by the Jones County Community Foundation, pay out to cover scholarships for high school seniors interested in pursuing an education in conservation or agricultural related fields.

“Our endowment with the Community Foundation is essential for the annual stability and future prosperity of our scholarship fund. It is critical that we support and encourage our future generations as they learn to be leaders in caring for our critical soil and water resources,” Orris said. “We have the comfort of knowing the endowment will be there for us for many years to come thanks to the generosity of our donors.”

