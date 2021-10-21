Gary Clark, 66, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at home. Graveside Service with Military Honors: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Gary Loren Clark was born Nov. 8, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, to Jacob and Marcella (Brannaman) Clark. Gary lived an exciting and adventurous life full of fun and amazing experiences. He traveled and roamed all over the world, including to New Zealand to perfect his deep-sea diving skills, rode horseback from Washington to Alaska to guide white water rafters, and work on fishing boats, and was stationed in Germany during his service in the Army. Gary enjoyed reading —especially history, watching documentaries, any trivia particularly Jeopardy, and was known to partake in Risk parties in costume. He cherished his time growing up in rural Mount Vernon with a large family — there are so many stories to share including damming a creek to swim with his brothers, sisters, and other local kids which unfortunately was kibashed because the downstream cattle apparently needed water to drink. Fond memories of sledding all day and night and always having fun with his family will be cherished by Gary’s family.