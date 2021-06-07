The family of former Marion resident and owner of Jeff and Maria’s Restaurant in the early 1980s, Jeff Benson have donated part of his memorial fund to the Marion Fire Department.
“We received a check of the memorial fund for Jeffery Benson, from his family. His sister, Shelli O’Brien, included the news article and a wonderful letter telling us about his children’s wishes to send some of his memorial money to the Marion Fire Department. Jeff’s sister and children no longer even live in this area,” said Fire Chief Deb Krebill.
Jeffery passed away in Tampa, Fla. Jan. 12, 2021 from COVID complications. He was 62 years old.
In December of 1983, Benson and his wife Maria owned Jeff and Maria’s Restaurant at 1155 Seventh Avenue. On Christmas Eve of that year, about 9 p.m., the Marion Fire Department received a call of a fire at Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, three blocks from the restaurant, at 1405 Seventh Avenue. The Marion Sentinel reported the building was “nearly completely engulfed in flames,” and five other Linn County fire departments were called to help put out the blaze that lasted more than 48 hours. The wind chill index that night was minus 60 degrees.
One of the restaurant’s waitresses called the Benson family at home, reported the Dec. 28, 1983 edition of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, to tell them of the fire. Benson and several of his relatives, guests for the holiday, went to his establishment to make coffee for the firefighters. However, the Red Cross was already at the scene passing out the hot beverage. “But a Red Cross staff member asked if [Benson] would feed the firefighters,” said the Gazette article. Benson and his extended family woke up his meat supplier and spent the night frying 80 hamburgers.
Krebill said, “Jeffery and his sister had shared this story with his four children: Kyle Benson, Travis Benson, Ryan Benson and Aimee Myrvik. They were thrilled with the story. Hence why they wanted the memorial money from their father’s funeral to go to the Marion Fire Department. None of them even live in the [Marion] area.”
O’Brien closed her letter with this: “Jeff and Marla raised four kind and loving children and I’m certain Jeff is smiling down from heaven at yet another example of their giving hearts”.