Last Friday the media got to check out the 2021 football team.
It was shut down last fall so it was good to hear Kirk Ferentz talk live and see the rest of the team.
I asked one question to Captain Kirk, “After over 20 years of coaching, what gets you out of bed in the morning?”
“The nicest part of coaching is being with your players, the staff and the people you work with,” said the head man. “ I have a tremendous support staff. There are so many people involved if we’re going to have a good operation. There are a lot of people behind the scenes helping our guys get ready. The hard work is for the players.”
Coach Ferentz has always enjoyed fall camp because it all about teaching football.
The only big news out of camp would be Kyler Schott injuring his leg baling hay.
Kyler, who was listed starting right guard, told me he jumped off a 700 pound bale and landed wrong.
Justin Britt, a sophomore from Indiana, will move up to be the starter.
The players I talked to all seemed excited and hopeful, they will be playing to a full Kinnick Stadium this fall.
Last Friday a media day they announced about 5,000 tickets are left for the opening game with Indiana.
Kids Day at KinnickIt was a nice sunny day at Kinnick last Saturday.
The offense looked sharp, the Hawks had some explosive plays and Spencer Petras had a good afternoon.
I sat in the North end zone in the shade so I got to see the plays develop as the blocking was sharp.
Normally the defense is in control because they know the plays.
The defensive line is a work in progress and the offensive line could be a good one.
“The defense usually wins more than they lose in preseason that’s for sure,” said Kirk Ferentz.
Spencer came out strong and hit a lot of passes in the flat.
True freshman Arland Bruce, Tyron Tracey and Tyler Goodson made some good catches.
Goodson and redshirt freshman Leshon Williams made some nice runs.