Class 1A substate action has started. Both Alburnett and North Linn advanced into round two play. Central City fell to #10 ranked Don Bosco in round one.
Alburnett
Looking back at last week, the Pirates game on June 29 against Wilton was postponed. On June 30 they beat Wapsie Valley 10-3 and followed that up with a split against Kee losing 3-1 in game one and taking the night cap 5-1.
On July 5 the Pirates headed up Hwy 13 to take on Central City coming home with a sweep 20-3 and 13-1 improving their record to 22-9.
The Pirates hosted 2A Regina Catholic on July 6 shutting out the Regals 6-0. Kale Rose pitched six strong and a third innings with 11 strikeouts. Kale Rose threw outstanding baseball and followed it up with another clutch performance against Springville. Having that third option is going to be key for the Pirates moving forward. Reed Stallman continues to have an outstanding season at the plate going 3 for 4r with two RBI. The Pirates were able to put runs across the board in four consecutive innings. Gavin Soukup came in and got the final strikeout to end the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Pirate July 7 game against Monticello was postponed due to weather. The following night July 8 the Pirates traveled to West Branch to take on their second River Valley conference foe of the week coming home with a big 16-1 win. In the third inning the Pirates were able to put across five runs to take a 7-0 lead. They added one more in the fifth before exploding for eight runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win.
“It is always kind of fun to go out of conference to play and we did that with a couple river valley conference class 2A schools. I felt we were able to get a couple solid wins from last week.” said Stensland
Class 1A Substate 4 first round action began on July 10 when the Pirates hosted a familiar face in the Orioles of Springville who they know well. Kale Rose was again on the mound and had another excellent night not allowing any runs in the Alburnett’s 15-0 win in just three innings. The Pirates started off the first by striking out twice before Stallman blasted one up the middle for a nice double. Shane Neighbor followed up with a single driving home Stallman. Kale Rose walked and Caden Evans lined a single to bring home their second run of the inning and a 2-0 lead after one.
The Pirates put the game out of reach in the second inning getting 16 batters to the plate scoring eight runs. Six Pirates had RBIs including three from Stallman to take a 13-0 lead after two. The third inning was much the same with the Pirates scoring two more runs. Hunter Caves finished the night with four RBIs.
Head Coach Ryan Stensland commented after the Springville game, “We know them very well, local rivals, we were able to come out with a big win. We executed very well at the plate and had a big-time performance from Cael Rose for three innings. Gavin Soukup pitched the fourth. I was very happy with our defensive effort and intensity at the plate.”
“Overall, we had a really solid week. We finished up conference play in second place in the West division behind NL.”
The Potential elephant in the room is Don Bosco, everyone assumes they will face off in the Substate finals, but the Pirates still have to take care of business to get to that point. “I know the boys would love another crack at them.” said Stensland
“Our goal is to always play the final week of the season, if we can come out and play like we did against Springville we have a good chance to make it over to Carroll for the state tournament. We have three more games in order to make that happen, so we'll take it one game at a time.” commented Stensland
Center Point Urbana
The previous week the CPU Stormin Pointers were only able to find two wins going 2-3. On June 28 they split with Maquoketa winning game one 3-1, but fell in the night cap 8-6 at home. On July 1 they lost two very close games to Independence 3-1 and 2-1. They wrapped up the week with a win at Tipton 10-4.
On July 5 CPU hosted Benton for senior night and the boys made sure early on that it would be a good night. In game one Havel tossed a one hit shutout through five and the CPU offense ignited for 10 runs in four innings to take the game two win 12-4.
Head Coach Tyler Smith said, “We didn’t execute offensively with runners in scoring position, we didn’t execute big pitches, and we didn’t execute some key defensive plays. On the other side Benton did execute and earned the game two win.”
On July 6 the Stormin Pointers traveled to play 3A #2 Grinnell. At the plate CPU didn’t stay to their approach and tried to do too much at times especially with runners in scoring position. Defensively they gave up some free bases and the Tigers capitalized on the mistakes.
“Overall, we were right there and played pretty solid baseball.” said Smith
On July 7, CPU made up their June 22 game against 1A #2 North Linn which was postponed in the top of the third due to storms in the area. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of third, CPU came out a little sluggish going down in order. In the top of the fourth North Linn was only able to muster one hit. This ended up being the spark CPU needed as they came out in the bottom of the fourth on fire putting 10 players to the plate scoring five runs. Grant Bryant led off the fifth with a triple. Brody Grawe was up next, Grawe blasted a shot to the fence in what turned out to be a in the park homerun putting CPU tying the score at 2-2. The next six CPU batters were able to get on board knocking in three more runs to take a 5-2 lead into the fifth.
Cooper Lindaman gave North Linn all they could handle on the mound allowing just two hits in four innings, while the CPU offense continued to put players on base in both the fifth and sixth innings to capture the win.
“We came out flat for the first three outs. Our offense responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and Cooper Lindaman’s four inning, two hit shutout performance gave us the win.” said Smith
On July 8 CPU traveled to Williamsburg and came home with a split losing game one 4-3, but won the nightcap 8-6. The game one 4-3 loss was a tight one throughout the contest. CPU got down an early 0-1 deficit but Collin Hoskins responded with a huge three run homer to give the Pointers the lead. The Raiders chipped away at the CPU lead but they failed to execute in big situations.
“Our offense fell silent after the Hoskins home run and we found ourselves on the losing end.” commented Smith
In game two CPU got out to an early 4-0 lead. The Raiders chipped away with two solo home runs to make it a 4-2 game. The Pointers fell apart in the sixth defensively and gave them four runs to take the lead 6-4. In the top of the seventh CPU found a way to scratch two runs across and send it to extras. In the eighth inning added two more across the plate to go up 8-6 and then closed it out in the bottom half for the win.
Central City
The Wildcats ended a very long season with two losses against Alburnett on July 5 20-3 and 13-1. In their Substate round one game they faced off against 2020 champion Don Bosco losing 16-0. As long as the boys keep their heads up and do the things needed in the off season 2022, we could see a much-improved team. The Wildcats will bring back their entire line-up which should fare well with the experience they got this season. Seven of their players are freshman or eighth graders this season so this experience will bid well in the coming years.
North Linn
On June 29 eighth Grader Cole Griffith took the mound for North Linn as they traveled to Belle Plaine for a non-conference varsity game. Griffith continued to pitch well this season for the Lynx as he threw three scoreless innings and gave up only one hit in the win. Austin Hilmer and Alex Sturbaum led the way with a pair of base hits apiece and the Lynx quickly put away the Plainsmen with a 12-2 victory.
North Linn hosted Bellevue Marquette for a cross divisional double header on July 1. The Lynx took a quick 3-0 lead behind RBI singles by Sturbaum and Corbin Woods. Marquette answered back with two runs of their own and the Lynx held on to a tight 3-2 lead until breaking things open in the fifth inning. The Lynx rallied for four runs and eventually pulled away for an 8-4 victory. Gunner Vanourney was the story in game one as he pitched six strong innings, giving up only two earned runs to pick up the win.
Game two was a different story as the Lynx could not find their rhythm on both offense and defense. The Lynx struggled defensively as they gave up four unearned runs in the 2-6 loss. The Lynx offense was quiet most the day, but especially in game two as they only had four hits.
Head Coach Travis Griffith commented, "Today just wasn't our day. We just couldn't find our groove or rhythm all day. Hats off to Bellevue Marquette, they outplayed us almost all day, we were lucky to survive and win game one. That is baseball for ya, some days it will humble you really quick."
On July 2 North Linn welcomed back former Lynx coach AJ Feurbach and the Clear Lake Lions. Coach Feurbach was the Lynx head baseball coach for a long time before leaving in 2007. The Lions jumped out to a quick two run lead in the first inning but North Linn kept crawling back into the game. Mason Bechen cut the lead in half in the third inning with a clutch RBI single but the Lions answered with a run of their own. Trailing just 1-3 in the fifth, the Lynx were able to load the bases but came up empty. Going into the seventh inning, North Linn trailed 1-4. Vanourney led off with a walk, Griffith and Hilmer both singled and the rally was on. But the Lions did not flinch as they set down the next three batters and squashed the Lynx rally, final score 1-4.
"I loved the opportunity to play a really good 3A program like Clear Lake and welcome an old friend and coaching colleague back to town in AJ Feurbach. I thought the game was very well played by both teams; we just couldn't find the clutch hit when we needed it." coach Griff
July 5 North Linn ace Austin Hilmer took the mound for what could be the conference title clinching game. And as he has done so many times in his career, Hilmer dominated in the big game. He went five innings, gave up just three hits and no earned runs as the Lynx clinched the Tri-Rivers West Division outright with a 13-1 victory. Vanourney and Woods led the offense with a pair of hits and two RBIs each.
The Lynx kept the momentum in game two as they jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead early on and never looked back. Bechen and Vanourney led the offense with a pair of base hits and Tate Collum picked up his first varsity win on the mound going 4 strong innings in relief, giving up just one hit and no runs. Hilmer stole three bases in game two to break the Iowa all-time single season stolen base record. He currently sits at 68 stolen bases this season!
Coach Griff, "The weekend off was great for us. It gave us a chance to get away for a few days and come back with a brand-new focus and energy. We looked like a new team as we bounced back from a rough previous week. Wrapping up the conference title was special because the Tri-Rivers are never easy to win in baseball, year in and year out. Special shoutout to Austin Hilmer on setting the state's stolen base record. The kid is a very special player that keeps finding new ways to amaze me on and off the field."