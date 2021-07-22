Is Keegan Casteel an old-fashioned romantic …or is he a blood-thirsty terrorist? Let’s look at the facts.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Keegan, who runs an auto garage near Des Moines, traveled to Chicago, renting Room 1208 in the Hotel W. Among other things, he took a loaded PTR 91, .308, semi-automatic rifle with a high-powered scope and a laser sight as well as a HK USP, loaded .45 caliber Tactical pistol, five extra clips and an unspecified amount of ammunition. He also took an engagement ring. The question for Chicago law enforcement was: which was he planning to use?
Some time after Casteel checked into his room, a housekeeper for the hotel noticed the rifle and five clips of ammunition lined up on the windowsill overlooking the popular tourist site of the Navy Pier and its famous Ferris wheel. Maybe if the housekeeper had also seen the engagement ring, they might have concluded, as Casteel later told the police, that he was only in town to propose to his girlfriend and that the guns were merely normal Second Amendment stuff. He was promptly arrested on weapons charges.
It is worth mentioning that Casteel had no criminal record and had never been in trouble with the law before the Hotel W incident. His attorney Jonathan M. Brayman argued that the authorities were simply overreacting.
“This baseless accusation against Mr. Casteel spurred sensational media coverage, despite the dearth of evidence that our client had any ill intent,” he told the Chicago Sun Times. Brayman added, “While the superintendent and other public officials have made Mr. Casteel a scapegoat in the face of widespread violence and actual shootings in the city of Chicago, he is nothing more than a law-abiding person exercising his Second Amendment rights.”
Perhaps Brayman was referring to the more than 100 Chicago shootings that occurred over the holiday weekend. But even if Casteel’s intentions were more matrimonial than murderous, he might have picked a more appropriate time and place to pop the question. Upon Casteel’s release on $10,000 bond, the judge noted that Iowa’s gun laws are different from Chicago’s.
As of July 1, a new law took effect in Iowa that allows a person to buy a handgun without a permit and to legally carry a concealed weapon. This might have been reason for rejoicing for some but a report published in the Des Moines Register shows that two-thirds of those Iowans polled oppose the law. And if this legislation was not gun-friendly enough, Jasper County recently declared itself a “gun sanctuary,” meaning its law enforcement officials are not required to enforce any gun laws they feel infringe on Constitutional rights.
When Mr. Casteel was released from the Cook County jail, his girlfriend was there to meet him in her SUV. News cameras caught the tender moment as she stepped out and he got down on one knee, ring in hand and asked her to be his wife — whereupon she burst into tears. It was not exactly clear why, but I’m sure she had her reasons.