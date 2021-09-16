Klaus elected Grand Master

John Klaus, Mount Vernon, was recently elected Grand Master of the Iowa Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters, a part of the Iowa York Rite of Freemasonry. Klaus is a member and Past Master of Mount Vernon Lodge in Mount Vernon and a member of three other Iowa lodges. His activities in Iowa York Rite Masonry include terms as High Priest of Marion Chapter of Royal Arch Masons in Marion and Signet Chapter, RAM, in Marshalltown; Illustrious Master of King Solomon Council, Royal and Select Masters; and Commander of St. Aldemar Commandery, Knights Templar, also in Marshalltown. He serves the Iowa Grand Chapter, Royal Arch Masons, as chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Iowa Grand Commandery as a member of the Board of Financial Trustees. He is a Knight of the York Court of Honour and holds the Purple Cross from the Sovereign York Rite College of North America. He is also a 33° member of the Scottish Rite, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Cedar Rapids Scottish Rite bodies and the Board of Trustees of the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation. A member of many appendant, invitational, and honorary Masonic bodies, he was knighted in the Order of Alfred the Great in England some years ago, and holds Honorary Grand Rank in the Masonic Order of Athelstan, an invitational body based in England. He has served as an officer of the Grand Lodge of Iowa six times, and is President of the Iowa Masonic Library Association. He is a member of El Kahir Shrine in Cedar Rapids and several related organizations.