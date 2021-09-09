Knutson Construction announced Rory Wiebel of Mount Vernon as senior project manager in the Iowa market. He joins Knutson with more than 20 years of experience working for both owners and general contractors.
“Rory’s experience on the owner side was intriguing to us. We are consistently focused on improving the customer experience so he will provide helpful insight in that capacity,” said Vince Ellison, vice president and general manager of Knutson’s Iowa office.
“I have been aware of Knutson in the market for a long time,” Wiebel said. “Their strong history and commitment to the Corridor are important to me, but I am also intrigued by their plans to evolve and change to better serve customers.”
Wiebel will be instrumental to the Knutson team in building relationships with both owners and subcontractors as well as winning and managing negotiated projects for the firm. He is also working on the KeeTown Loop entertainment district project in Waukee.
Wiebel, who graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in construction engineering, comes from Iowa-based Russell construction where he served as senior project manager. Previously, he was senior construction manager for the University of Iowa, where he worked on notable projects, such as the Stanley Museum of Art and Kinnick Stadium Press Box.
Wiebel community involvement includes volunteering with the Mount Vernon Booster Club, as a youth coach and serving as Mount Vernon Parks & Recreation board member. He was a leader on the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center committee.
Among many significant projects in Iowa, Knutson is currently working on the East College Street Development in Iowa City and University of Northern Iowa Technology Center in Cedar Falls. Recently completed projects include Marion YMCA and Hazel Point Intermediate School, both in Marion.