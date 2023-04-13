The varsity girls opened the 2023 golf season with a pair of wins last week, and one this week, as they defeated Independence (Indee) in a dual meetm repeated as the Benton Bobcat Invitational champions, and topped Williamsburg.
Solon topped Indee 191-248 at the Three Elms Golf Course in Independence Thursday, April 6 with Taylor Dee winning with 46 and Lilly Houtakker taking runner up with 45. The Lady Spartans owned the top-six spots on the leaderboard — Rylie Greazel (49), Sydney Dee and Peyton Pentico (51), and Bailey Woolley (54).
The JV squad defeated Indee’s JV 230-293 led by Izzy Frees with 52 and 53 from Mya Miller followed by Jaya Farlinger (61), Julia Steinbrech (64), Madalynn Harp (76), and Emma Phelps (94). Ashley Hummel (70) and Ashley Farnsworth (78) competed as the JV2 squad.
“I thought we had several good scores to start our season,” said coach Curtis Hendrickson. “We had a couple of girls that had a lot of penalty strokes, and still shot a decent score. We will look to clean up those mistakes and continue to improve.”
Saturday, April 8 they topped the field with 393 at Tara Hills Country Club in Vinton for the Bobcat Invitational championship. Benton Community was the runner-up (407) followed by Columbus Catholic (415), the Lady Bobcats JV squad (454), and Vinton-Shellsburg (470).
Rylie Greazel led Solon with 93, good for third on the leaderboard while Peyton Pentico had 98, good for fifth followed by Sydney Dee (100), Taylor Dee (102), Bailey Woolley (103), and Lilly Houtakker (105).
“This was a really great team win for us,” said Hendrickson. “We feel like the strength of our team is our depth, all six girls have confidence in each other. It is great to see them challenge each other and feed off the energy of playing well. We still have a long way to go, but it was a great first invite of the year.”
Monday, April 10 found the ladies in a dual meet against Williamsburg.
“Williamsburg has been one of the teams to beat in the WaMaC the last several years,” the coach said. Solon defeated the Raiders 176-194.
“Lilly Houtakker shot a new PR for nine holes, and we had four scores in the 40’s again. We shot a 176, which is only four strokes off the program record,” he noted.
Houtakker was the medalist with 40, Williamsburg’s Jaisel Bott was runner-up, also with 40. Taylor Dee (42), Rylie Greazel (46), Bailey Woolley (48), Sydney Dee (52), and Izzy Frees (57) rounded out the varsity squad.
Solon’s JV squad won 230-233 with Mya Miller the medalist (52) and Williamsburg’s Drew Schropp the runner up (52) followed by Brynn Deike (56), Jaya Farlinger (60), Maddie Harp (62), Julia Steinbrech (66), and Emma Phelps (76).
“We were very pleased with our scores tonight. Stone Creek is a very nice course, but it can be challenging with all the bunkers. It is definitely a shot-makers course, and tonight our girls did a good job of that.”
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 13 – Home vs. South Tama and Williamsburg. 4:00 p.m.
Monday, April 17 – At Tama Toledo Country Club. 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – Home vs. CPU and Marion. 4:00 p.m.