The 2023 Benton Invitational Champion Solon Lady Spartans.

The varsity girls opened the 2023 golf season with a pair of wins last week, and one this week, as they defeated Independence (Indee) in a dual meetm repeated as the Benton Bobcat Invitational champions, and topped Williamsburg.

Solon topped Indee 191-248 at the Three Elms Golf Course in Independence Thursday, April 6 with Taylor Dee winning with 46 and Lilly Houtakker taking runner up with 45. The Lady Spartans owned the top-six spots on the leaderboard — Rylie Greazel (49), Sydney Dee and Peyton Pentico (51), and Bailey Woolley (54).

