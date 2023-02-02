Forum
Rep. Steve Bradley and Sen. Carrie Koelker answered questions in a packed Monticello City Council Chambers Jan. 27.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Monticello

Rep. Steve Bradley and Sen. Carrie Koelker met with constituents at the Monticello City Council Chambers Jan. 27 as part of a forum hosted by Jones County Economic Development.

