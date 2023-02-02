Rep. Steve Bradley and Sen. Carrie Koelker met with constituents at the Monticello City Council Chambers Jan. 27 as part of a forum hosted by Jones County Economic Development.
A sizable crowd was on hand to discuss matters of interest in Des Moines.
The governor’s plan to introduce education savings accounts, signed three days previously, was a topic of conversation.
“We’re putting parents back in the driver’s seat, and if you want prayer in your child’s life, you may choose to go this route. If you want ‘woke’ in your children’s life, you may choose to go to this school,” Koelker said. “It’s not public versus private. It’s not rich versus poor. It’s about parental choice.”
Concerns were put forward about how the new bill would impact special education and students with individual education plans. Koelker said it was a work in progress.
“All these schools are going to be waiting for the rules and administration, so they know what they’ve got to endure and prepare for,” she said, but noted Beckman Catholic, where her children went, were able to adapt to a variety of student needs.
Bradley said that he’s been in contact with a private school in the district who’s looking to continue to work with the local public school and that the extra funding from the bill will help the private schools.
When asked about the supplemental aid and the proposed funding percentage of 2.5% amid rising costs with inflation, legislators were hopeful it could tick higher and that allowing more flexibility in categorized funds would open some more spending avenues for districts.
“It’s been proposed in the house to raise that up to 3% this year,” Bradley said.
“Inflation is happening all over this world. Everything cannot keep up with 10% inflation. We cannot continue to throw money at something to fix it,” Koelker said.
In the education field, teacher shortage was also a topic, with Bradley saying bills were being looked at to allow easier pathways for business professionals to get their teaching certifications.
In other discussion, legislators said IWILL was a possibility, were encouraged not to let the Endow Iowa tax credit expire, funding the veterans trust fund and said the initial move to cut SNAP benefits has been curtailed.
“They had it in there where you couldn’t buy cheese or meat in there, which is stupid,” Bradley said, and that had been limited to make it so soda and candy weren’t eligible, and those other items were put back in.”
The next forum, hosted by Jones County Economic Development, will be Feb. 24 at the Anamosa library.