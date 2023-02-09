No Mow May trying to reduce chemicals in area lawnsMy interest in No Mow May is tied to educating our community about alternative ways to promote and reward all of us for contributing to sustainability, which involves making changes to the way we do things.
Last year (or the year before?) I communicated with Chris Nosbich about a request for action regarding lawn care services that use herbicide/pesticides. I learned that due to state control over agriculture issues, which includes lawn care services, a local community does not have the right to ask (ordinate) lawn care companies to publicly share their ingredients with us. Proprietary issues are also involved.
Of course I disagree with the state’s control over local communities in this case. No Mow May is a way to do something that rethinks what is good about our lawns, such as promoting pollination. We didn’t participate in No Mow May last year, but we’ve never used herbicide or pesticide products on our lawn. Ever. It is a pleasure to see birds eating bugs or worms from our grass. Their poo transfers seeds to other places, contributing to the ecosystem. And we see bees at work!
If people were made aware of lawn care products’ ingredients, they could decide for themselves. I believe people would make better choices if they knew more about alternative ways to care for their lawns. As a dog walker, every spring and fall, lawn care products are an unwanted challenge for the dogs and myself, and take away from the joy of walking.
No Mow May will challenge perceptions, hopefully in a good way. Sustainability depends on us to make better choices.