No Mow May trying to reduce chemicals in area lawnsMy interest in No Mow May is tied to educating our community about alternative ways to promote and reward all of us for contributing to sustainability, which involves making changes to the way we do things.

Last year (or the year before?) I communicated with Chris Nosbich about a request for action regarding lawn care services that use herbicide/pesticides. I learned that due to state control over agriculture issues, which includes lawn care services, a local community does not have the right to ask (ordinate) lawn care companies to publicly share their ingredients with us. Proprietary issues are also involved.

