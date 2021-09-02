On Saturday, August 7, 71 golfers showed up to Meadowview Golf and Country Club in Central City for the 14th Annual Central City Mainstreet Benefit Golf Tournament.
It was beautiful weather — if a little warm — for a full day of golf. It was also the culmination of months of planning, and the support of the local community was obvious.
A large table decorated with prizes of all sorts was displayed in the clubhouse, complete with merchandise, gift baskets and bags, electronics, and gift cards and certificates from our small businesses.
Forty-one different businesses from the local and surrounding areas sponsored tee boxes and donated prizes and items for a goodie bag that was given to each golfer.
The goodie bags were well received this year with one golfer commenting, “The goodie bags were awesome, plus the food and door prizes. Great day, well organized.” Thank you, Jeanne!
Registration started at 8 a.m. and tee off was at 9 a.m. The golfers were met with fresh coffee and cinnamon rolls when they arrived.
Several volunteers got things going in the morning, including Brittney McKenna, who many might know from NXT Bank, as well as Dan Walderbach, owner of Lock Shop and Gun Repair. Central City Senior, as well as Central City Mainstreet Junior Board Member, Annadee Betzer, was on-site helping golfers check in. Jayelee Betzer, Central City Middle School sixth grader, was busy handing ice cold waters in koozies to the golfers as they picked up their goodie bags.
Jennifer Betzer, Central City Mainstreet Secretary and Board Member, and her husband, Darrell Betzer, did their best to keep up with the golfers as they came in, registering teams and filling out score cards.
Right around 9 a.m., the golfers were ready to go with their assigned starting holes and they were off to play 18.
At the halfway point, or close to it, the golfers could pop into the clubhouse for a beefy hot dog with all the fixins’. At the end of the day, there were grilled burgers with baked beans, chips and homemade cookies waiting for them.
While the golfers were eating, the scores were tallied and cash prizes were awarded. In addition to the Champions of the tournament, there were first, second and third place in three flights. Skins were available to enter at the beginning of the day; that was split between two teams.
The winners of the tournament were a team of Betzers: Chris, Darrell, Dustin and Jay.
At the end of the day, after all of the prizes were given out, there was one more contest that five golfers were able to participate in through a drawing. The prize was $100. Each golfer had one chance to putt from a spot on the practice green, roughly 30 feet from the cup. There was not a winner this year, but there is always next year!
The feeling of community ran throughout the day. The golfers from out of town were introduced to some new businesses they weren’t aware of, as well as a golf course that offers very enticing yearly memberships. For more information on how you can participate in this event next year, please feel free to contact the planning committee, Jennifer Betzer and Brittney McKenna, at jennbetzer@gmail.com
Central City Mainstreet is much more than events like this one. Many of the local businesses have benefited from startup grants allowing them to purchase equipment and remodel the inside and outside of their building, as well as signage grants to pay for professionally designed signs to be installed. Revolving loans are also available to those who qualify.
The next Central City Mainstreet meeting will be held on Monday, September 20, in the council chambers of the City Hall building at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.
In addition, Executive Director Alycia Maxwell will have office hours starting August 24 every Tuesday 8–11 a.m. and Wednesdays 8–10 a.m. and 1–3 p.m. Stop in, say hi, find out what is coming up and get more information on how you can be involved!