USA Women’s Volleyball National Team has announced their 2021 Tokyo Olympic roster which includes Kelsey Robinson, daughter of Mike and Sue Robinson, Greensboro, GA, and granddaughter of Dr. David Robinson and the late Patricia Robinson, Central City and Erika Moyna and the late John A. Moyna, Elkader.
Kelsey won Bronze in the 2016 Olympic games and is looking forward to competing in Tokyo. The USA Women’s Volleyball National team is currently ranked #1 in the world by FIVB. Leading up to the Olympics, the USA Women’s team has continued to dominate the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Tournament where they have won gold in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The team won silver at the 2019 FIVB World Cup held in Japan. Kelsey was named Best Outside Hitter and Best Receiver for the tournament.
From the 2016 Olympics, Kelsey has continued her professional volleyball career playing for teams in China, Italy and Turkey. She was named Best Outside Hitter in the 2017 European Champions League final.
Robinson graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2013 where she was selected AVCA All American First Team and the Big Ten Player of the Year. Kelsey is a graduate of St. Francis High School in Wheaton, IL