It was two heavyweights meeting in Des Moines Wednesday night, February 4th in the Class 1A semi-finals. Two teams that are in the state tournament on a regular basis. Two teams that are built to win at this time of year. When the final buzzer sounded, Bishop-Garrigan prevailed with a 74-57 victory. Garrigan went on to win the Class 1A state championship over the MMCRU Royals 52-49.
No. 2 seeded Bishop-Garrigan is built on size with Audi Crooks, but they have a very talented point guard in Molly Joyce, that makes the team go. No. 6 seeded North Linn is built on speed, and they have a very talented point guard of their own in sophomore Kamryn Kurt.
In the first both teams were just kind of trying to find their way. An Audi Crooks bucket, and an Abbie Capesius lay-up a couple minutes into the game, gave Garrigan a 4-0 lead.
The Lynx struggled to find the offense early scoring their first four points at the foul line. By the halfway mark of the quarter, it was 6-4 Garrigan, and North Linn was still seeking their first field goal of the game.
After a three pointer from the Bears, sophomores Skylar Benesh and Macy Boge each scored a bucket to make it 9-8 with two minutes to go in the first period.
However, a 7-0 spurt led by Crooks and Joyce put Garrigan up 16-8 after one. Garrigan started the second quarter on a 12 to 8 run to give them a 28-16 lead with four minutes to go in the half.
North Linn would close to within six, 30-24, on a Chloe VanEtten lay-up with two minutes to go in the half. Unfortunately, the Golden Bears would own the last two minutes outscoring the Lynx 8-0 largely due to back-to-back three pointers from Zoe Montag.
Lynx head coach Brian Wheatley said, “In the first half, we were kind of tight. We didn’t attack the basket. Like I told them at halftime, if we were going to go down, we were going to go down swinging.”
At the half, Garrigan looked in control with a 38-24 lead. The second half you could just sense the Lynx were going to make a run, but every time it appeared they might, the Bears would hold them off. A three-point play, the old-fashioned way, by Junior Ellie Flanagan cut the lead to ten, at 40-30, with six minutes to go in the third.
It was back and forth all quarter long, until Macy and Molly Boge hit back-to-back three pointers helping the Lynx cut the lead to 54-45 at the end of the third.
North Linn owned the first minute and a half of the fourth quarter. After Flanagan got to the rim for a basket, VanEtten got a three-point play on a lay-up and a free throw the very next possession cutting the Garrigan lead to 54-50 resulting in a quick timeout from the Golden Bears coaching staff.
Joyce and Crooks took the game over from there scoring the next 18 points for the Golden Bears. Joyce got to the rim several times and when she couldn’t, she just dished it to Crooks for the lay-up.
“Crooks was hard to prepare for.” Ellie Flanagan said, “We had to adjust, which we did, just a little too late in the game.”
Garrigan slowly pulled away throughout the remainder of the game leading by ten with half a quarter to play and it never got any closer than that.
North Linn shot the ball extremely well, hitting 50 percent from the field. Included going 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Kurt led the Lynx going 4 for 4 from behind the arch.
The Lynx wrapped up a great season. It isn’t easy to see an outstanding season come to an end, but North Linn will look back and be very proud of their accomplishments this season.
The Lynx will return four of its five starters next season. It will be hard to replace the likes of seniors Chloe VanEtten, who provided leadership, and Ella Ries, who always stepped up when opportunity knocked. Look for the Lynx to make another run at a state title next season.
“I want to give a special thank you to our two seniors, Ella Ries and Chloe Van Etten. Those two helped our program qualify for the state tournament all four years of their HS careers, and both great teammates and led by example. Our program is better for having those two quality kids in it and they will be missed.”
Head coach Brian Wheatley said, I thought we played a little on our heels in the first half and trailed by 14 at the break. We talked at halftime that it was going to take the little plays, who’s got the guts, who’s got the heart. I feel our kids played that way tonight.”
“We had a nice run down at the state tournament this week, starting with what we knew would be a tough battle with conference foe, Springville.” Wheatley said, “I thought our kids did a great job of focusing our defense on their all-stater, Lauren Wilson, holding her to five points in the first half.”
North Linn Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 19, Macy Boge 12, Ellie Flanagan 10, Molly Boge seven, Chloe VanEtten five, Skylar Benesh, Elise Ware two; assists – Kamryn Kurt six, Chloe VanEtten, Molly Boge, Ellie Flanagan, Ella Ries one; rebounds – Molly Boge, Kamryn Kurt four, Chloe VanEtten three, Macy Boge one; steals – Macy Boge two, Chloe VanEtten, Kamryn Kurt, Ellie Flanagan one; blocks – Chloe VanEtten, Macy Boge two.
Wrapping the season up, Wheatley cannot say enough about his team, and how proud the coaches are.
“There was never any quit in this group, and they kept fighting all the way to the end. There is no shame in that, and we had a heck of a run, and the kids had a tremendous season.”
“Finally, I would like to thank all the parents, students, and community members for their continued support of our team. It is very much appreciated and not something that we take for granted. North Linn is a special place to be and we cannot thank everyone enough.”