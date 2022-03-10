On Feb. 2, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines North Linn faced off against a familiar foe in Springville, in its Class 1A State quarterfinals. During the regular season the teams split 1-1, both teams winning on the other’s home court.
The battle lived up to all the pre-game hype, and at the final buzzer, the Lynx survived, 58-56, moving on to the semi-finals.
There would be no surprises in this contest. Both teams are very familiar with how the other operates and runs its business, being Tri-Rivers West conference rivals.
North Linn, with their in-your-face pesky defense, was able to create early steals, resulting in a trey from downtown, courtesy of Junior Ellie Flanagan, and a layup on their following possession from freshman Molly Boge, giving the Lynx an early 7-3 lead.
Flanagan nailed another trey, putting North Linn up 10-5 minutes later. Springville being the well-coached team they are, battled back to tie the score at 10 apiece. After one, the Lynx trailed 15-14.
Senior Chloe VanEtten ignited the Lynx in the second with some tough play under the basket. Following another Lynx steal, Molly Boge drained a three, but Springville answered right back with one of its own. Both teams traded baskets towards the end of the half, with the Orioles holding a 30-29 lead at the break.
Springville came out after the half and quickly built its lead to 33-29. Molly Boge, with her second three of the game, narrowed the Orioles lead to 35-34. A layup on the next Lynx possession from sophomore Kurt put the Lynx up 36-35.
That layup was the spark the Lynx were looking for courtesy of their sophomore sensation. It was now Kurt’s time to shine, and she rose to the challenge in the third, and entire second half for that matter, with her aggressive play on both ends of the court.
“Both teams are going to go out there and give it their all. I feel we did our job and came out on top with some big stops.” Kurt said, “Throughout the season our biggest focus has been on our defense. We did that tonight.”
Molly Boge created another Lynx steal, dished it to Kurt for a layup that gave the Lynx a 40-36 lead after three.
North Linn outscored the Orioles 11-6 in the third. Up to that point, neither team held more than a five-point lead.
Springville battled back to within one point in the fourth but that was as close as they would get. The Lynx defense took control. A trey from Flanagan at the 3:49 mark put NL up 47-43.
“We had to stay relaxed and push the ball like we usually do.” Junior Ellie Flanagan said, “It’s nice to always beat our rivals”
A key turning point midway in the fourth occurred when Kurt stood her ground under the basket taking a huge charge from Orioles senior Lauren Wilson. Falling hard, Kurt got right up, shaken but not done. Coach Wheatley quickly called a timeout to give his star a chance to recover.
That charge was just what NL needed, as they out hustled, and out-played Springville in the last four minutes of the game to seal the win.
Coach Wheatley, armed with the ability to rotate players in and out, resulted in Elise Ware, stepping up with an outstanding night on defensive. Ware was tremendous in the paint in the second half, not allowing Springville many second chance opportunities with some key rebounds.
With the win, the Lynx girls advance to state semifinal action where they will face No. 2 ranked Algona Bishop-Garrigan at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 4th.
North Linn Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 17, Molly Boge 15, Ellie Flanagan 11, Chloe VanEtten 10, Macy Boge, Ella Ries two, Elise Ware one; assists – Kamryn Kurt four, Elise Ware two, Molly Boge, Ellie Flanagan, Ella Ries one; rebounds – Macy Boge seven, Chloe VanEtten six, Elise Ware five, Molly Boge, Kamryn Kurt four, Ellie Flanagan three, Ella Ries two; steals – Kamryn Kurt three, Chloe VanEtten, Molly Boge two, Macy Boge, Ellie Flanagan one; blocks – Chloe VanEtten, Molly Boge one.