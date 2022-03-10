The No. 6 seed CPU Stormin Pointers (21-4) faced off against the No. 3 seed Ballard Bombers (22-3) in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 girls’ class 3A state playoffs, but were unable to put together four full quarters falling 43-29. The Bombers are the defending Class 4A state champions.
Head coach Philip Klett said, “Holding a team like that to 43 is good, but we have got to be able to score. They did what we thought they would do. But we didn’t handle it for the whole game. We had a letdown in the second half and it cost us. Against a team like Ballard, that wasn’t going to be good enough to get the W.”
Senior forward Kora Katcher commented, “I don’t think there was anything new thrown at us. I think it was just not our game.”
In the first few minutes, both teams were feeling each other out, getting their feet wet. Senior Ryley Goebel and Junior Nicole Rick both had nice starts for CPU. Goebel kick started CPU with a block, then a dish to Rick for her first of four three-pointers in the game.
After one quarter, CPU trailed 11-9. The Pointers came out in the second with the hot hand. Goebel ignited CPU again with a steal, and drove down the court for another layup.
A few trips down the courts later, Nicole put the Pointers on top 16-12 with her second trey of the game.
At the two-minute mark, Ryley snagged her third steal of the game, following it up with another layup. On the next CPU possession, she picked another Bombers pocket, passed it to Nicole, who drained another three-pointer
Both defenses picked up their intensity towards the end of the second with Center Point-Urbana holding a 21-17 lead at the break.
In the first half, there were nine lead changes with the score tied five times. Neither team held more than a four-point advantage.
“We were able to implement our game plan on defense in the first 16 minutes.” said Klett, “Offensively at times we did, but we left some points out there for sure and you cannot do that against a team like Ballard and expect to win.”
Goebel dominated under the boards grabbing rebound after rebound, along with another block or two in the third. Midway into the third, Ballard’s stout defense helped them spur a 13-3 run, producing a 32-24 lead heading into the final stanza.
Ballard picked up its defensive intensity in the second half, keeping CPU in check while outscoring 24-8. They were able to get 15 points from their bench play to CPU’s two, which made the difference in the final score.
“Defensively they made sure Ryley always had someone into her making it difficult for her to have space. Nicole was able to space out and hit some shots, but we as a team, we did a poor job of creating offense.” said Klett
Ballard came out in the fourth and slowed down the play taking advantage of no shot clock in girls’ basketball for one final season. CPU struggled getting the ball to fall. At the end, the Pointers did not have enough left in the tank to get the upset win.
“We did a good job dictating tempo in the first half and had opportunities to take a bigger lead into half. In the second half Ballard picked it up, and we did not and that was the difference.” said Klett. “We had to elevate our play and we failed to do that but give credit to Ballard for that.”
When Ryley and Kora look back on advice coach Klett gave each in their careers Ryley commented, “Coach Klett has always stressed the importance of team first. He also gives the advice of knowing your role and starring in it.” Kora said, “He always told me to let loose and play. I think that simple advice made a huge impact on how I played throughout my career.”
When Ryley’s teammates look back on their time playing together, she wants them to remember her as a kind, hardworking teammate who wants to see everyone succeed. Both Ryley and Kora would like to thank their teammates, coaches and CPU community for all their support through the years.
CPU Individual stats: Nicole Rick 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryley Goebel had a team high five steals, and 14 rebounds along with three blocks. Kora Katcher had two points, one steal, and three rebounds. Ryanne Hansen snagged four rebounds. Alivia Sweeney and Mya Hillers both grabbed three rebounds, and Sophia Simon had two. Tayler Reaves contributed with one rebound.