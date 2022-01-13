NORTH LINNJan. 4 vs. East Buchanan – 60-49
North Linn got off to a slow start and East Buchanan came out of the gates as the more aggressive team. The Lynx had a 6- or 7-minute stretch where they didn’t score and were down 21-9 with about 4:00 minutes left before halftime.
Give the Lynx credit, they were able to make a nice run to finish the half and went into halftime down only one. From there on out they were able to settle in on both ends of the floor and did a great job executing down the stretch to pull away for the win.
Macy Boge led the Lynx with 16 points. Two other Lynx recorded double digit points in Molly Boge with 12 and Chloe VanEtten had 10. Kamryn Kurt led the team with six assists. VanEtten also grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.
Jan. 7 at Springville – 63-51
Against Springville, the Lynx came out with great enthusiasm and energy from the opening tip. With school being cancelled on Wednesday, they were not able to practice, so they only had one day to prepare for the Orioles and the team did a great job of executing the adjustments the coaching staff put in for the game plan.
“We had excellent balance with 4 players in double figures and we got great contributions from all kids who played in the game.” Head coach Brian Wheatley said, “Kids are playing hard and understanding their roles and we needed every bit of that to come out on top on Friday night.”
The Lynx led from the opening whistle and never looked back. After going down early 10-9, Kamryn Kurt knocked down a three-pointer extending the Lynx lead to 16-10, and went into the second with a 16-13 lead. The Lynx hustle defense caused multiple turnovers in the second taking a comfortable 29-20 lead into the half.
Kamryn Kurt commented, “I feel as though I gave that game my all, after a long, tough week. I started the game strong offensively but in the second half, when Springville focused on defending me, I created opportunities for my teammates which was so enjoyable.”
Ellie Flanagan started off the third for the Lynx with a three-pointer. Later in the quarter Macy Boge nailed a three to give the Lynx a double-digit lead, 35-24. Flanagan drained another three for a 42-34 lead after three quarters.
“I do think the fast pace offense and just fast game overall was solely used to our advantage. Our goal is to run and tire the legs of the opposing team, as that is what we are used to here at North Linn, and I think we did that really well last night.” said Kamryn Kurt, “I think Springville can play fast but we really emphasized keeping that fast pace the entire game and that was crucial to the success we had.”
Both teams played solid ball in the fourth, but the tenacious Lynx defense which only allowed one Oriole to score in double figures was too much on this night.
“It was a great week for our team, getting two victories against two top-10 and state-caliber teams. Our challenge moving forward is to remain hungry and focused on improvement for the rest of the season.” said head coach Brian Wheatley.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates went 0-2 on the week with losses against Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg.
Jan. 4 vs. Maquoketa Valley – 42-43
The Pirates hosted the Wildcats from Delhi in a game from the opening whistle that the crowd knew would be a battle. Both teams did not disappoint as the game went into overtime with the Pirates losing by one point.
Lacey Neighbor led the Pirates in scoring with 13 and in assists with four. Ally Olmstead had 12 points and six rebounds. Hailey Carolan led the team with eight rebounds. Ava Armon and Savannah Caves had a team high three steals. Bree Eschen and Arom had three assists a piece.
Individual stats: points – Lacey Neighbor 13, Ally Olmstead 12, Hailey Carolan six, Savannah Caves five, Bree Eschen, Ava Armon three; assists – Lacey Neighbor four, Bree Eschen, Ava Armon three, Savannah Caves two, Hailey Carolan, Isabelle Graubard one; rebounds – Hailey Carolan eight, Ally Olmstead six, Lacey Neighbor five, Bree Eschen four, Savannah Caves, Ava Armon, Isabelle Graubard one; steals –Savannah Caves, Ava Armon three, Hailey Carolan one; blocks – Savannah Caves one.
Jan. 7 at Edgewood-Colesburg – 31-41
The Pirates went on the road Friday night to take on the Vikings but were unable to bring home the win.
No stats or game highlights were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANAHead Coach Philip Klett has his 10-1 # 6 ranked Stormin’ Pointers running on all cylinders with two more wins this week
Jan. 4 at Waverly-Shell Rock
CPU opened the week on the road at W-SR defeating the 8-2 Go-Hawks 40-34. The Stormin’ Pointers started off the game playing some very tough defense only allowing the Go-Hawks two field goals in the first half, and none in the second quarter. W-SR played some tough defense too in the first half limiting the strong offensive Pointers to just 22 points. Heading into the half CPU held a 22-11 lead due in part to some untimely fouls which kept them in the game.
W-SR controlled the third quarter and took the lead before CPU jumped to a zone defense to get the ball rolling for them in the fourth quarter.
Individual stats: points – Ryley Goebel 20, Nicole rick eight, Tayler Reaves five, Addy Tupa three, Kora Katcher, Laine Hadsall two; assists – Ryley Goebel three, Tayler Reaves, Addy Tupa, Alivia Sweeney, Ryanne Hansen one; rebounds – Ryley Goebel six, Nicole Rick, Kora Katcher four, Tayler Reaves three, Alivia Sweeney, Ryanne Hansen one; steals – Ryley Goebel five, Tayler Reaves, Kora Katcher, Addy Tupa, Nicole Rick one; blocks – Ryley Goebel four, Nicole Rick three.
Jan. 7 at Williamsburg
CPU went on the road Friday night for a WaMaC conference battle against Williamsburg and brought home a 66-49 win to improve their record to 10-1 on the season.
The Pointers struggled in the first quarter only hitting one shot and trailed 6-9 heading into the second quarter. A strong offensive attack in the second and a tenacious defensive effort gave the Pointers a comfortable 28-15 lead into the half.
Both teams struggled to find the basket in the third quarter. In the fourth Williamsburg held their own and then some taking the fourth 17-15, but it was not enough.
Head coach Philip Klett said, “we had a terrible start hitting only one shot from the floor, but were lucky to only trail 9-6. A big second increased the lead to 17 before they made a run in the fourth quarter that we were able to fend off.”
CENTRAL CITYJan. 3 at Central Elkader – 45-60
The Wildcats (7-3), traveled to Central Elkader for a match up against the (8-2) Warriors. Central City came in with a great game plan going into the game. Both teams share a 7-2 record and many similar statistics.
“We had a tough night keeping up with Central Elkader. It was probably one of the best defensive teams we have seen this season.” Head coach Al Fear commented, “Our girls were not executing our game plan very well and were not active on the court.”
Jan. 4 vs Ed-Co – 44-35
The very next night, the Wildcats faced ED-CO at home taking the win easily. Central City came out in the first on fire outscoring the Warriors 15-2. They continued their great play in the second taking a 30-7 lead into the half.
Head Coach Al Fear said, “We were able to regroup and come out strong. Our defense was working and our rejuvenated offense was running on all cylinders. We had better effort on the boards and running up and down the court for transition. We needed this win.”
The third quarter both teams seemed to struggle with only seven combined points scored. With a comfortable 33-11 lead heading into the fourth, coach Fear took out Sara Reid and Baliee Weber giving them a rest for the remainder of the game. Ed-co came back and scored 24 points in the fourth making the score a lot closer than the game actually was. coach Fear commented, “I should have just kept the hammer down and left the varsity girls play.” said Fear.
“We will have to play our best basketball to compete with these powerhouse teams.” Fear said, “I am confident we are capable of playing with them.”