The United States is home to 63 National Parks. While none of these parks are in Iowa, Midwesterners are notorious for saying “We don’t need to fly; it’s only a 12-hour drive!” For those willing to make a lengthy 23-hour trip through Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, Maine is home to the furthest-east park in the contiguous U.S.: Acadia National Park.
Settled right on the eastern shoreline, Acadia National Park was established in 1916 and covers 49,052 acres of land, including small islands scattered off the coast. Hiking trails vary in intensity, from nearly flat walkways around Jordan Pond to having to cling to metal rungs attached to rocky cliffs. Cadillac Mountain is located on the eastern side of the park and is known as the first place in the U.S. to see the sunrise. Since the park is open 24 hours year-round — even on national holidays — there are infinite opportunities to catch that sunrise.
Acadia is beautiful all year but since it’s not only in Maine but along the Atlantic Ocean, it gets snowy and cold which may cause seasonal closures. Other potential factors that may close trails or roads include “mud season” when snow starts melting, and nesting seasons for birds like peregrine falcons.
There are plenty of wild animals within the park, including Maine’s state animal: moose. As with any national park, be extremely cautious of any animals you may stumble upon! Kayaking in Frenchman Bay is a popular attraction, especially when guests get to float alongside seals and porpoises.
Thunder Hole may sound like a bad comic book character, but it’s actually a site within Acadia National Park that draws thousands of visitors every year. Thunder Hole is a cavern in a low cliffside that can cause a thunder-like sound when the waves crash against it. Sometimes, the waves can reach up to 40 feet high so guests can expect to be drenched by the ocean water. The best time to hear the booming thunder is two hours before high tide.
According to Ash, a former park ranger with the website Dirt In My Shoes, the best time to beat crowds is June or September, the most cost-efficient months are May and September, and the best hiking months are August and September — it looks like September is the most common denominator!