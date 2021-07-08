Due to a shortened print schedule because of the holiday, we will highlight June 28 games only.
Alburnett
vs North Linn
SB/BB Double HeaderBoth the boys and girls TRC rivalry was on full display Monday night and boy did they all come out to play some ball. In both cases, Alburnett took the first game of the DH and North Linn came back to win both of the nightcaps.
In game one of the softball double header Alburnett ended the Lynx 81 game conference win streak with a 4-3 win after trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Savannah Caves started the inning off with a pop up that dropped in centerfield. Gralynn Martin reaches first on a bunt after the throw goes array in right field loading the bases. Sydney Cook lined a single, scoring Martin, and Izzy Graubard lined one to center, scoring Cook and sealing the win for the Pirates.
In game two, North Linn did what a good team does and came back with a vengeance with a dominating 13-2 win behind a huge eight run fifth inning, and two bombers from freshman Skylar Benesh and one from Jenna Lemley. The Lynx clinched the Tri Rivers West conference championship following their nightcap win.
North Linn and Alburnett boys faced off for what would determine the Tri-Rivers West Champion for 2021 in the DH. Hunter Caves took the mound for the Pirates and Mason Bechen for the Lynx. Alburnett rallied for a couple runs to take a 3-0 lead before Bechen left the game with a lower back injury. The Lynx rallied in the fifth inning behind back-to-back RBI singles by Hilmer and Griffith, but the Pirates answered with a run of their own to retake the lead 2-4. Alburnett held on to their lead as they took game one by a score of 2-4 and gave the Lynx their first conference loss of the season.
North Linn went to their ace Hilmer in game two as he faced off with Pirate lefty Reed Stallman. The Pirates took the lead early behind a wild pitch but the Lynx quickly answered in the second inning as Cael Bridgewater singled, stole second base, and eventually scored on a wild pitch as well. Stallman hit a homerun in the third inning for the Pirates as they retook the lead but the Lynx would just not back down. After tying the game in the fourth, North Linn rallied again in the sixth inning and broke through on a clutch two RBI single by Trey McEnany. That is all the help Hilmer needed as he allowed just one more baserunner after the third inning homerun. The Lynx won game two by a score of 4-2 and remain ahead of the Pirates by one game in the TRC West standings.
North Linn coach Travis Griffith commented following the match-up, “It was a crazy night as both games went back and forth. We didn’t execute things as well as we are used to, but credit Alburnett for a lot of that because they put a lot of pressure on us both offensively and defensively. When they come to play, they are one of the best teams in 1A and they came to play tonight. Anytime you can get a split on the road against a team of Alburnett’s ability, you have to be satisfied. We have put ourselves in a great position if we can finish the season strong.”
Center Point Urbana vs Maquoketa
SB/BB Double Header
The Stormin Pointers baseball and softball teams hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals in a double header. It was also senior night for the Lady Pointers.
The Cardinals put a damper to the celebrations on senior night for the Stormin Pointers winning both contests 9-2 and 3-1. In game one, it was early fielding miscues and a Maquoketa team showing power at the plate with two 2-run home runs in the top of the first and again in the second which helped seal the game one win. Game two was more competitive, but early first inning runs again from Maquoketa was the key to their game two win.
In the game one matchup of the boy’s double header CPU’s Braylon Havel threw an absolute gem on the mound and the CPU defense played extremely well behind him to take the opening game 3-1. A strong second inning was key to the win with CPU putting seven players to the plate. Drake VanGorder opened the inning with an out. Riley Schutte was up next and walked. Ethan Lafler lined a single advancing Schutte to third. A bunt by Gavin Brinks brought home Schutte for the first run. Jaden Patterson came up next and blasted a double scoring two runs which was all CPU would need to bring home the game one win.
CPU’s coach Tyler Smith commented, “We were able to put a three spot up and that’s all we ended up needing in the opening matchup. This was a great game from the defensive perspective. In game two, offensively we put up five runs taking a 6-1 lead into the fourth. However, we didn’t execute from the pitching perspective and gave them seven runs and the lead. We were unable to overcome that one bad inning and ended up falling in the night cap.”
Central City Baseball vs Prince of PeaceThe Central City baseball team hosted Prince of Peace but were unable to get the win losing 6-0. Daiton Price and Wade Yoder accounted for the Wildcats two hits, both with singles.