On Oct. 16, CC/SPR runner Addison Merritt who is a seventh grader at Springville won the 1A middle school state cross country title beating all comers from schools across Iowa.
Merritt won the seventh-grade title by 33 seconds, but also in doing so, beat all the 1A eighth graders as well, as the next five runners in the field were eighth graders in the combined 7/8 race with a total of 157 runners.
In the meet, if you compare the times in all the seventh-grade girl’s races, Addison’s time was only bested by one other girl, a 3A runner.
The meet included athletes running in 4 classes and 2 age groups. A total of 686 runners competed in girl’s races on Saturday in Ankeny.
Of the 686 runners only 5 ran faster than Addison, 4 of the 5 with faster times were 8th graders, all were 3A or 4A competitors.
Addison led from start to finish, she completed mile 1 in 6:00 flat and shook her closest competitor at about a mile and a quarter. From there it was a race against the clock, battling strong headwinds for the next 500 meters she sprinted home and won by 15 seconds over 8th grader Allysen Johnsen of XC powerhouse Logan-Magnolia. The third place finisher was from Maquoketa Valley, eighth grader Taryn Burbridge, so a strong Tri-Rivers finish in the 1A race.