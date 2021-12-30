ALBURNETT12-21 at Starmont
Alburnett heads into winter break with a 6-3 record after defeating Starmont (1-8) on the road Tuesday night 52-20.
The Pirates defense was on point from the whistle not allowing the Stars to score a single point in the first eight minutes. They continued this good play throughout the game.
Offensively, the Pirates played outstanding in the first half scoring 31 points in the first half and 21 points in the final half.
No stats were available in time for production.
NORTH LINN12-21 at Ed-Co
The Lynx (9-1) traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday night for another TRC showdown making easy work of the Vikings with a 84-43 win.
The Lynx offense got off to a hot start in the first quarter, and the Lynx nonstop pressure defense did their job holding Ed-Co to only nine points to their 29.
The second was another quarter dominated by the Lynx as they went into the half with a 53-20 lead.
Head coach Brian Wheatley commented, “Our kids did a great job of coming ready to play in a tough gym vs. an improved ED-CO team and were able to jump out to a big lead early, scoring 29 points in the 1st quarter.”
Both teams’ offenses played well in the third with the lynx holding a 18-13 advantage, taking a commanding 71-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
Points were tougher to come by in the fourth for both teams, North Linn held the slight advantage 13-10.
“We continued to look sharp offensively throughout the game with good ball movement and spacing, leading to good looks at the basket all night.” said Wheatley
On the night, as a team the Lynx made 13 three-point shots, coming from six different players, with sophomore Kamryn Kurt going 4/5 and Molly Boge went 3/5. Skylar Benesh was relentless on defense with five of the team’s 19 steals.
“It was a great way to end the first half of the season.” said Wheatley, “We look forward to the break and getting back into the gym to prepare for the 2nd half of the season, coming out of the gates in the first week with two top-10 opponents in East Buchanan and Springville.”
Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 20, Macy Boge 18, Chloe VanEtten 15, Molly Boge nine, Ellie Flanagan seven, Skylar Benesh six, Ella Ries five, Elise Ware four; assists – Kamryn Kurt, Ellie Flanagan four, Macy Boge three, Chloe VanEtten, Skylar Benesh, Ella Ries two; rebounds – Ellie Flanagan four, Skylar Benesh three, Chloe VanEtten two, Macy Boge, Molly Boge, Kamryn Kurt, Elise Ware, Ella Ries one; steals – Skylar Benesh five, Ellie Flanagan four, Molly Boge, Kamryn Kurt three, Macy Boge two, Chloe VanEtten, Elis Ware one; blocks – Chloe VanEtten three, Ellie Flanagan one.
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats (7-2) lost a tough one on Tuesday night up in Dehli falling to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (6-4) by one point 42-43. Central City was down one starter and another was under the weather which did not help matters.
This was not the only reason the Wildcats could not grab the win, Maquoketa Valley played the best game of their season, said the Maquoketa Valley head coach Ali Sherrman after the game.
Central City had a tough time executing their offense, seeming a bit out of sync for much of the game.
MV came more ready to play in the first executing more efficiently than Central City getting off to a 5-0 start on the Wildcats. Following a CC timeout Sara Reid connected on one of her three 3-pointers on the night, but MV answered right back with one of their own.
On the following possession Baillee Weber drained a deep three, but again, Maquoketa Valley had an answer. After one quarter the score was tied 11-11.
Like in the first quarter, the second was very physical with MV holding an 19-18 lead into the half. Brylea Brooks with her tenacious defensive play received a bloody nose, but still played aggressive as she always does, which resulted in a team high three steals.
Head coach Al Fear said, “Our team will bounce back from this loss. Like many teams, we are dealing with a significant number of players sick and some injuries. The Christmas break will allow us time to heal up and recover.”
Reid started the third with a nice three-pointer. Weber followed her up with a layup on their next possession giving Central City a 23-19 lead.
After some good defense play from our Wildcats, Weber nailed a three giving Central City a 26-19 lead, and an 8-0 to start the third.
Following her steal on the next possession Weber drove hard to the lane getting the foul. After making 1 of 2 the Wildcats were up 27-19.
Both teams played a solid third after Central City’s hot start. Central City was able to capitalize on their fast breaks with points, but MV held their own. Reid connected on another three at the buzzer giving the Wildcats a 38-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The fourth MV outplayed the Wildcats on both ends to start the fourth taking the lead 39-38 with just over six minutes left, while their defense held Central City scoreless until the two-minute mark.
Central City had their chances to grab the win, Brooks nailed a deep two with 45 seconds left putting CC down by one 42-43 but in the end, MV held on for the win. With 2.4 seconds left they had one last chance to grab the win, but were unable to get the shot to fall.
“Now we focus on the second half of the season which will be a challenge every night out that includes games against Springville, North Linn, Central Elkader, East Buchanan.” said head coach Al Fear, “All of which are having amazing seasons so far. We will need to be on the top of our game in order to compete with these power house teams.”
Individual stats: points – Bailee Weber 16, Sara Reid 15, Brylea Brooks six, Hannah Kramer three, Colleta Wade two; assists – Sara Reid four, Colleta Wade two, Hannah Kramer, Brylea Brooks, Bailee Weber one; rebounds – Sara Reid 16, Colleta Wade five, Hannah Kramer four, Brylea Brooks, Bailee Weber, Lucy Smith one; steals – Brylea Brooks three, Bailee Weber two, Sara Reid, Lucy Smith one.