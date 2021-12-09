Alburnett Boys Basketball

Front Row L to R: Soukup, Adam Neighbor, Jordan Caton, Cody Rammelsberg. Middle Row: Braydon Osborn, Peyton Baker, Rory McGargill, Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan. Back Row: Coach Christopherson, Coach Philipp, Anthony Yamikowski, Tyler Bowers, Andrew Ossman, Coach Gebel, Coach Huber.
Head coach Jeff Christopherson is looking forward to the 21-22 season as he welcomes a lot of newcomers into the lineup this season after finishing 13-11, 7-7 last season.
“I’m really looking forward to working with this group.” said Christopherson, “They are young and eager and looking forward to making their mark within the Pirate basketball program.”
Alburnett will return one starter from last season in senior forward Andrew Ossman. Ossman averaged 5.9 ppg and 5.1 rpg last season.
The Pirates will return four other players with varsity experience in seniors Gavin Soukup and Anthony Yamiloski, junior Mason Neighbor and sophomore Braydon Osborn. Soukup averaged 3.3 ppg last season while Neighbor averaged 4.7ppg.
Some promising newcomers coach Christopherson is looking to make their stamp on the program is junior Tytan Bowers who will play forward and has some nice size and rebounding skills. Junior Adam Neighbor will play guard and has quickness and is a good defensive player as is sophomore Jordan Caton who will also play guard.